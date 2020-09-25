Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

Ballymun's James McCarthy and Ballyhale's TJ Reid are in county final action this weekend.

Ballymun's James McCarthy and Ballyhale's TJ Reid are in county final action this weekend.

IT’S ANOTHER HUGE weekend of county final action around the country with the Cavan football, Kilkenny hurling and Dublin football deciders all being televised live.

RTÉ’s cameras are in Cavan tomorrow night as Kingscourt Stars take on Crosserlough while TG4′s first game on Sunday afternoon sees reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Dicksboro.

Then they later have live coverage from Parnell Park of the Dublin senior football showpiece between Ballymun Kickhams and Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

There’s also county finals in Clare (both football and hurling), Tipperary, Leitrim, Roscommon, Louth, Westmeath, Wicklow, Fermanagh and Cork being covered.

While a small number of fans are now able to attend matches again after a lifting of the restrictions, the TV coverage and the live-streaming services provided by county boards remain crucial for fans in trying to access games.

Here’s a list of the senior club action you can take in this weekend.

Saturday

Leinster

In the Carlow SFC it’s Mount Leinster Rangers against Old Leighlin at 7pm on Páirc TV while in the opening Offaly SHC semi-final is Belmont against Kilcormac-Killoughey at 4.30pm on www.247.tv.

There are two Kildare SFC semi-finals on as Moorefield play Celbridge at 2pm and Sarsfields take on Athy at 4.30pm.

Munster

It’s semi-final day in the Cork Premier SHC with Blackrock meeting UCC at 4pm and Glen Rovers taking on Erins Own at 7.30pm, both games are being live-streamed by The Irish Examiner.

The Kerry SFC final is being live-streamed by the county board at 7pm, defending champions East Kerry take on Mid Kerry.

In Clare the senior football final also takes place with Kilmurry-Ibrickane playing Cratloe at 4.30pm and this is being broadcast by the county.

Ulster

There is live coverage on RTÉ of the Cavan SFC final as Kingscourt Stars meet Crosserlough at 7.15pm.

Earlier the first of the Derry SFC semi-finals is streamed on the ‘We Are Derry’ platform as Magherafelt play The Loup at 5.30pm.

Sunday

Connacht

There’s plenty action being live-streamed in Galway with Moycullen taking on Tuam Stars at 1.30pm and Corofin playing Mountbellew-Moylough at 4.30pm in the senior football semi-finals. In the hurling semi-final it’s Cappataggle against St Thomas in a re-arranged game at 3pm.



In Leitrim the SFC final sees Mohill play St Mary’s at 3.30pm and is covered live on the county’s website while similarly the Roscommon SHC final will involve Athleague against Padraig Pearses at 1pm with their county board covering the game.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Leinster

There is live coverage on TG4 of the Kilkenny senior hurling final as title holders Ballyhale are pitted aggaint Dicksboro at 2.30pm.

Then after that TG4 have the Dublin senior football decider live with Ballymun Kickhams playing 2019 kingpins Ballyboden St-Enda’s at 4.30pm.

In the Carlow SFC it’s Palatine against O’Hanrahans at 6pm on Páirc TV.

The Louth SFC final is live on the Lú TV streaming platform with Naomh Mairtín playing Ardee St Mary’s at 4.30pm.

Both the Longford SFC semi-finals are being covered with Mullinalaghta facing Longford Slashers at 1pm and Emmet Óg Killoe taking on Mostrim at 4pm, both on Longford TV.

The second of the Offaly SHC semi-finals sees Birr play St Rynagh’s at 4.30pm on www.247.tv.

Iarmhí TV have the Westmeath SFC final live as Tyrrellspass take on St Loman’s Mullingar at 4pm.



Senior football semi-final coverage on Wexford GAA TV with live games as Castletown take on St Martin’s at 1.30pm and Shelmaliers play Starlights at 5pm.

It’s Wicklow SHC day with Bray Emmets v Carnew Emmets live on the county’s page on www.247.tv.

Munster

In Clare it’s county senior hurling final day with champions Sixmilebridge facing O’Callaghan Mills at 3pm and this is being live-streamed by the county board.

Loughmore-Castleiney are back chasing a county title with the Tipperary football showdown at 4.30pm as they play Clonmel Commercials, in a game live on the county’s website.

In Cork the senior camogie final sees Courcey Rovers meet Inniscarra at 2.45pm and there is a re-arranged Premier SFC quarter-final involving champions Nemo Rangers against Ballincollig at 7.15pm, both covered by the Irish Examiner.

Ulster

The Derry SFC semi-final schedule continues as Slaughtneil play Ballinderry at 5pm.

Fermanagh GAA TV have live coverage of their senior football final as Derrygonnelly take on Ederney at 6pm in Brewster Park.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!