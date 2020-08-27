Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

Killyclogher, Ballygunner and Breaffy are all in action on television this weekend.

THERE MAY BE no fans present but the GAA club season is starting to ramp up in importance.

This weekend sees county senior hurling finals in Carlow and Waterford while we’re reaching a big stage in the football championships in leading counties like Kerry, Dublin, Mayo and Tyrone.

TG4 and RTÉ are showing a combined total of four live games while county boards around the country are supplying coverage as well.

Here’s a list of the senior action you can take in.

Friday 28 August

Connacht

Champions Corofin take on An Cheathrú Rua at 7pm on the Galway senior football live-stream.

Leinster

One game on Meath GAA TV as Wolfe Tones face Moynalvey at 7.30pm.

In the Longford SFC there is one match being streamed with Dromard taking on Abbeylara at 8pm. Iarmhí TV show Caulry against Castledaly in the Westmeath SFC at 8.15pm.

Ulster

The TG4 live coverage comes from Tyrone, the senior football quarter-final tie involving Killyclogher against Trillick at 7.30pm.

The Cavan SFC quarter-final schedule begins with Ramor United going up against Cavan Gaels at 8.15pm while Fermanagh GAA TV show the opening senior football last eight tie of the weekend as Ederney St Joseph’s v Belnaleck at 8pm.

Saturday 29 August

Connacht

The RTÉ cameras are in Castlebar. They’ve two Mayo senior football quarter-final ties – Ballintubber v Knockmore at 5.30pm and Ballaghaderreen v Breaffy at 7.30pm.

The Galway SFC game being covered is St James against Oughterard at 6pm while the SHC ties are Killimordaly v Mullagh at 1pm and Sarsfields v Ardrahan at 4pm.

Leitrim GAA are streaming all of their quarter-finals this weekend. Saturday’s games are Mohill against Allen Gaels at 3pm and Fenagh v Leitrim Gaels at 6.30pm.

The Roscommon SFC quarter-final action commences with St Croan’s going up against Boyle at 7.30pm, the match streamed on the county’s website.

In Sligo the board’s YouTube channel are streaming St Mary’s against Shamrock Gaels at 4pm in the senior football championship.

Leinster

Dubs TV have a pair of senior football quarter-finals with St Jude’s pitted with Skerries Harps at 3pm and then Kilmacud Crokes taking on St Vincent’s at 5.30pm.

Meath GAA TV will show Na Fianna against Donaghmore-Ashbourne in the senior football championship at 6pm.

The Kilkenny SHC opening round sees two games scheduled to be covered with Ballyhale Shamrocks against Rower-Inistioge at 2pm and Danesfort against Mullinavat at 5pm.

The Offaly SHC clashes covered are Coolderry against Kilcormac-Killoughey at 3pm and Belmont against Shinrone at 6.30pm. There is one SHC game on the Longford GAA website as Longford Slashers play Clonguish Gaels at 7pm.

Iarmhí TV will cover Westmeath SFC ties involving Rosemount facing Athlone at 5pm and Mullingar Shamrocks against Killucan at 6.30pm.

Munster

There’s Cork Premier SHC action courtesy of the Irish Examiner with Douglas playing Midleton in a winner-takes-all clash at 7pm. Earlier they are showing the Senior A tie involving Cloyne against Newcestown at 4pm.

In Kerry it’s Killarney Legion v St Brendan’s at 5pm and East Kerry v St Kieran’s at 7.15pm which are being live-streamed by the county board in SFC action from Tralee.

The Tipperary SHC quarter-finals start off with Kiladangan against Toomevara at 2pm and Thurles Sarsfields taking on Nenagh Éire Óg at 6pm.

Thurles Sarsfields players before their recent games against Kilruane MacDonaghs. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ulster

There’s an Antrim SHC quarter-final live at 4pm with O’Donovan Rossa taking on Cushendall. The first of the SFC semi-finals on Armagh TV sees Pearse Óg facing Maghery at 7pm.

The Cavan SFC action is a quarter-final tie with Castlerahan meeting Lavey at 6.30pm. Fermanagh GAA TV have coverage of Kinawley against Erne Gaels at 3pm.

Another Tyrone SFC quarter-final is focused on as Coalisland take on Derrylaughan at 5pm.

Sunday 30 August

Connacht

Mayo GAA TV are showing senior football quarter-final action as Westport play The Neale at 2pm and Ballina Stephenites face Aghamore at 4pm, both in Castlebar.

In Galway there is one senior football match being shown with Tuam Stars taking on Claregalway at 4.30pm. Then they have two SHC games with Liam Mellows against Gort at 3pm and Craughwell facing Ahascragh-Fohenagh at 6pm.

The Leitrim county board round off their SFC coverage as Melvin Gaels meet St Mary’s at 1pm and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s take on Glencar-Manorhamilton at 4.30pm.

In Sligo the SFC match being covered is Coolera-Strandhill against Tourlestrane at 6.15pm.

And in Roscommon there are three SFC quarter-finals on – Roscommon Gaels v Padraig Pearses at 1pm, St Brigid’s v Michael Glavey’s at 4pm and Western Gaels v Clann na nGael at 5pm.

Padraig Pearses players celebrate last year's Roscommon county senior final success. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Leinster

There are another couple of football games on Dubs TV with champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s taking on Raheny at 2pm and Ballymun Kickhams will square off with Na Fianna at 4.30pm.

Another senior football fixture on Meath GAA TV as Ratoath go up against Simonstown Gaels at 4pm.

The Kilkenny SHC continues with Bennettsbridge v Graigue-Ballycallan at 2pm and Tullaroan v Erins Own at 5pm.

The Carlow SHC final is being shown via Páirc TV as Mount Leinster Rangers and Ballinkillen are vying for honours at 3pm.

In Offaly the senior hurling games in the spotlight are from Tullamore with Birr against Seir Kieran at 1.30pm and Ballinamere against St Rynagh’s at 5pm.

There are a pair of SHC ties being shown in Wicklow with Éire Óg Greystones v Glenealy at 1pm and St Patrick’s v Kiltegan at 4pm.

Then in Westmeath the football games on Iarmhí TV are The Downs v Garrycastle at 3.30pm and Tyrrellspass against Coralstown-Kinnegad at 6.30pm.

Munster

TG4′s live game is the Waterford senior hurling decider with Ballygunner facing Passage at 2pm.

The Tipperary SHC quarter-finals that will be live-streamed with Clonoulty-Rossmore going up against Loughmore-Castleiney at 2pm and reigning champions Borris-Ileigh taking on Drom-Inch at 6pm.

The Kerry SFC quarter-final action concludes with Dr Crokes against Templenoe at 2pm and Mid Kerry taking on Kenmare Shamrocks at 4pm, both live-streamed from Fitzgerald Stadium.

Micheal Burns in action for Dr Crokes last Friday Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ulster

Armagh TV show the second of the senior football semi-finals as Crossmaglen go up against Killeavy at 5.30pm while earlier in the day the hurling quarter-final is Keady taking on Middletown at 1.30pm.

In Cavan there are two SFC games via Cavstream with Kingscourt taking on Mullahoran at 4.15pm and Crosserlough facing Gowna at 6.30pm. There are a pair of SFC ties on Fermanagh GAA TV with Tempo Maguires against Teemore Shamrocks at 3pm and Derrygonnelly Harps against Roslea Shamrocks at 7pm.

The deferred coverage on TG4 comes from Monaghan as Carrickmacross take on Magheracloone in the senior football quarter-final.

And the remaining Tyrone SFC quarter-finals will see Dungannon face Ardboe at 2.30pm and Errigal Ciaran against Dromore at 5pm.

