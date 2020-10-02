Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

Patrick Horgan, Conor McGill and David Burke are all in county final action this weekend.

WE’RE MOVING INTO the first weekend of October and the GAA club championships are reaching the concluding stages.

There’s plenty county senior finals down for decision this weekend with the live TV coverage coming from Páirc Tailteann and Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

TG4 have a double-bill with the Meath senior football final seeing champions Ratoath facing Gaeil Colmcille at 2.15pm and the Cork senior hurling decider involving traditional city rivals Glen Rovers and Blackrock at 4pm.

There also’s prominent county finals in football this weekend in the likes of Kildare, Derry and Galway while the other major hurling showdowns are in Westmeath and Galway.

County boards are providing the usual live-streaming services, here’s the coverage you can get stuck into.

Saturday

Leinster

There is a senior football quarter-final on Laois GAA TV as Ballyfin take on The Heath at 3pm.

And it’s a big day in Kildare with Moorefield playing Athy at 4.30pm in the senior football decider with the county board live-streaming the match.

Moorefield last celebrated Kildare senior football success in 2018. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Ulster

It’s replay time in the Cavan SFC final with Kingscourt Stars taking on Crosserlough again. Throw-in on this occasion is 5pm with the game live courtesy of the county board on Cavstream.

In Donegal the SHC final is live on the county’s website as Setanta face St Eunan’s at 4pm.

Sunday

Connacht

Both Galway senior finals are down for decision with both streamed on the county’s website. The hurling sees St Thomas play Turloughmore at 2pm in Kenny Park while the football game involves Moycullen against Mountbellew-Moylough at 4pm in Pearse Stadium.

Leinster

The last of the Carlow SFC quarter-finals sees Palatine play O’Hanrahan’s at 7pm, the game is live-streamed on Páirc TV.

Three senior football quarter-final games are on Laois GAA TV as Graiguecullen play Ballylinan at 1pm, Portarlington face O’Dempsey’s at 3pm and Emo go up against Portlaoise at 5pm.

The Meath senior football final is the first game of the day live on TG4 with Ratoath playing Gaeil Colmcille at 2.15pm. The Offaly senior football title is up for grabs as Rhode meet Tullamore at 4pm with www.247.tv/gaa showing the game.

In Wexford the senior football decider involves Starlights against Castletown at 1.30pm and it is live-streamed on Wexford GAA TV.

Iarmhí TV have the Westmeath SHC final with Castletown Geoghegan taking on Clonkill at 4pm.

Munster

There’s plenty Cork action being covered. TG4 are live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the SHC final as Glen Rovers play Blackrock in a meeting of traditional city rivals at 4pm.

The two county Premier SFC semi-finals are live courtesy of the Irish Examiner with Nemo Rangers playing Duhallow at 2pm and Castlehaven playing St Finbarr’s at 7pm.

Nemo Rangers celebrate their Cork senior football final win last year.

In Limerick the SFC final is down for decision with coverage on Limerick GAA TV with Adare playing Ballylanders at 2pm.

Ulster

The Derry SFC final sees Slaughtneil play Magherafelt at 4.30pm with the game coverage by the #WeAreDerry platform.

