Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

THE START OF the Mayo senior football championship and the last group games in the Tipperary senior hurling scene are covered live on TV on Sunday afternoon.

Those are the TG4 games of choice with plenty live-streaming coverage around the country as well, including big football games in Armagh, Cork, Dublin and Roscommon, along with senior hurling showdowns in Galway and Waterford.

Here’s the senior schedule that is in store.

Friday 24 September

Munster

Live action from the Tipperary senior hurling championship commences on the county board site, Loughmore Castleiney v JK Brackens at 7.30pm.

Ulster

The Armagh SFC commences with Ballymacnab playing Granemore at 7.30pm on Armagh TV.



There’s live Down SFC action on Down GAA TV with Carryduff playing Saul at 7.15pm.

Saturday 25 September

Connacht

Mayo senior football action is live on Mayo GAA TV with reigning champions Knockmore taking on Aghamore at 5pm in their opening group game.

Two Roscommon SFC quarter-finals are livestreamed on RosGAATV with Michael Glaveys playing Clann na nGael at 5pm while St Brigid’s take on Ballyforan at 8pm.

In the Sligo SFC, it’s Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Shamrock Gaels at 5.30pm, being live-streamed by the Sligo county board.

Leinster

The Dublin SFC coverage for the weekend commences on Dubs TV with Lucan Sarsfields v Round Towers Lusk at 4pm and then Skerries Harps v Ballymun Kickhams at 6pm.

In the Westmeath SHC, it’s Lough Lene Gaels against Castletown Geoghegan at 5pm on the 247.tv streaming service.

Munster

Tipperary SHC coverage involves Mullinahone v Toomevara at 1.30pm and Thurles Sarsfields v Upperchurch-Drombane at 5pm on the county board site.

The first of the Waterford SHC semi-finals sees Ballygunner taking on Mount Sion at 5pm a game covered on BeoSport.

In the Cork Premier SFC, 2020 finalists Castlehaven play 2020 senior A champions Éire Óg in a group game that is live-streamed by the Irish Examiner at 2pm.

Ulster

Two Armagh senior football ties with Crossmaglen Rangers facing Madden at 5pm and Maghery going up against Armagh Harps at 7pm, both on Armagh TV.

The Derry SFC action sees Glen play Magherafelt at 7.3opm via the 247.tv streaming service.

In the Down SFC, it’s Mayobridge v Loughinisland at 3pm on Down GAA TV.

Sunday 26 September

Connacht

TG4 are showing live coverage from the Mayo senior football championship as Breaffy meet The Neale at 2pm in a group stage clash.

There’s also Mayo senior football action live on Mayo GAA TV with Westport playing Ballaghaderreen at 3.30pm.

Two more Roscommon SFC quarter-finals are livestreamed on RosGAATV with Padraig Pearses facing Boyle at 1.30pm and Oran meeting Roscommon Gaels at 4pm.

Two Galway SHC group ties are covered on BeoSport with Turloughmore playing Castlegar at 2pm and St Thomas facing Liam Mellows at 4pm.

Leinster

The Dublin SFC coverage on Dubs TV with St Vincent’s v Kilmacud Crokes at 2pm and then it’s Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Na Fianna at 4pm.

Another Westmeath SHC game, Clonkill v Castlepollard at 5pm can be watched on the 247.tv streaming service.

Louth SFC action sees St Patrick’s play St Mochta’s at 3.30pm on Lú TV.

Munster

There’s Tipperary senior hurling championship coverage live on TG4 at 3.45pm, Borris-Ileigh playing Nenagh Éire Óg. Earlier it’s Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Killenaule at 12pm, live-streamed by the Tipperary county board.

In Waterford the second senior hurling semi-final involves Roanmore against Dungarvan at 1.30, a game also covered on BeoSport.

More Cork senior football coverage by the Irish Examiner, this time in the A championship it’s a local derby that is live-streamed as Clyda Rovers take on Mallow at 2pm.

Ulster

There’s Antrim SHC semi-finals streamed by Páirc TV with O’Donovan Rossa taking on Ruairí Óg Cushendall at 12.30pm while Dunloy Cuchullains meet Naomh Eoin at 4.30pm.

More Armagh SFC coverage as Dromintee clash with Silverbridge at 3.30pm and Mullaghbawn play St Patrick’s at 5.30pm on Armagh TV.



The Down SFC action on Down GAA TV involves Clonduff v Kilcoo at 3pm and St Peter’s Warrenpoint v Bryansford at 7.15pm.

