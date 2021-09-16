Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

Mark Coleman, Diarmuid O'Keeffe and William O'Donoghue are some of the county stars in club action this weekend.

THE CLOSE OF the inter-county action after last weekend’s All-Ireland finals means the focus now switches completely to the club game in GAA over the coming weeks and months.

There’s plenty to get stuck into this weekend with TG4 showing the Wexford and Carlow senior hurling finals live on Sunday, while plenty counties have games live-streamed over the next few days.

Here’s the senior schedule that is in store:

Friday 17 September

Leinster

Iarmhí TV have the Westmeath SFC tie live as Shandonagh play Killucan at 8pm.

Munster

There is Cork hurling action in the senior A championship with Blarney, who have current county seniors Mark Coleman and Shane Barrett, taking on Kanturk at 8pm, a game being live-streamed by The Irish Examiner.

Limerick GAA TV have the senior hurling clash of South Liberties against Garryspillane at 7.30pm.

Saturday 18 September

Connacht

Two Leitrim senior football quarter-finals are streamed on the Leitrim GAA website with St Mary’s/Kiltoghert v Aughawillan at 2pm and Gortletteragh v Mohill at 5.30pm.

Sligo GAA TV have live coverage of St Mary’s v Tubbercurry at 5.30pm in the senior football championship.

Leinster

The Dublin senior hurling action commences on DubsTV with Craobh Chiaráin taking on Na Fianna at 4pm and Ballyboden St Enda’s play Faughs at 6pm.

Iarmhí TV have the Westmeath SFC tie live as Coralstown Kinneagh meet The Downs at 5pm.

Munster

Clare GAA TV are covering four senior hurling games – Broadford v Cratloe at 2pm, Clonlara v Whitegate at 2pm, Éire Óg v Feakle at 5pm and Clooney-Quin v Newmarket-on-Fergus at 5pm.

Another Cork hurling live-stream by the Irish Examiner as St Finbarr’s play Erins Own in the premier senior championship at 7.30pm.

Limerick GAA TV have senior hurling action as champions Na Piarsaigh play Ballybrown at 7.30pm.

The Waterford senior hurling quarter-finals are covered on BeoSport - Ballygunner v Fourmilewater at 2pm, Mount Sion v Passage at 4.30pm and Lismore v Roanmore at 7.30pm.



Ulster

The Derry senior football tie involving Lavey against Slaughtneil is on at 7.30pm on 247.tv.

Down senior football championship matches on downgaa.tv see Downpatrick v Carryduff at 5pm.

Sunday 19 September

Connacht

Two Galway SFC games are live on BeoSport with Annaghdown facing Maigh Cuillin at 2.15pm and Killannin v Tuam Stars at 4pm.

The remaining Leitrim senior football quarter-finals are streamed on the Leitrim GAA website with Fenagh v Leitrim Gaels at 1pm and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton at 4.30pm.

Sligo GAA TV have live coverage of Coolera Strandhill v Curry at 12pm in the senior football championship.

In Roscommon there are live games on RosGAATV with Western Gaels v Elphin at 1pm and Padraig Pearses v Tulsk at 3.30pm.

Leinster

Two county senior hurling finals from the province are live on TG4. In Wexford it’s Rapparees v St Anne’s at 2pm in their decider and later from Carlow, the showdown involves Mount Leinster Rangers against St Mullins at 3.45pm.

More Dublin senior hurling action on DubsTV as Kilmacud Crokes play St Brigid’s at 2pm and St Judes take on Lucan Sarsfields at 4pm.

Two games are live from Kilkenny as the last round of senior hurling league ties are on – the county’s GAA site covering O’Loughlin Gaels v Dicksboro and Shamrocks Ballyhale v Tullaroan, both on at 2.30pm.

Iarmhí TV have two Westmeath SFC games as Moate play Rosemount at 2pm and Tyrrellspass take on Athlone at 5pm.

Lú TV have a Louth SFC clash with Naomh Mairtin playing Dreadnots at 5.30pm.

Munster

One senior hurling tie on Clare GAA TV as Scariff play Sixmilebridge at 12pm.

The Kerry senior hurling final between Kilmoyley and St Brendan’s at 3pm is being live-streamed via 247.tv.

Two senior hurling games on Limerick GAA TV with Ahane v Doon at 2pm and Adare v Kildimo-Pallaskenry at 6pm.



The last Waterford senior hurling quarter-final of the weekend is being livestreamed on BeoSport on 2pm as Dungarvan face Abbeyside.

Tipperary senior football action live coverage on the county’s GAA website as Moyle Rovers play Aherlow at 2pm.

Ulster

Three Down senior football championship matches on downgaa.tv as Mayobridge v Kilcoo is at 3pm, Loughinisland v Ballyholland at 5pm and Clonduff v Rostrevor at 7pm.