8 senior and U20 games live across this week's GAA TV-streaming schedule

EIGHT GAMES ACROSS the senior and U20 championships are live as part of this week’s TV-streaming schedule.

RTÉ have the Munster and Connacht senior football finals live next Sunday, Clare hosting Kerry in Ennis, while Galway entertain Mayo in Salthill.

On Saturday there are two hurling games on GAAGO, Wexford meeting Galway in Leinster, while in Munster it’s a showdown between Waterford and Tipperary.

The U20 football championship action gathers pace with the Munster final tomorrow night as Cork face Kerry, while Derry play Tyrone in the Ulster decider.

There’s U20 hurling action on Friday night between Cork and Tipperary, also on TG4, while the Irish lanaguage station has the Connacht final involving Roscommon and Galway on Saturday evening.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Tuesday 30 April

Munster minor football championship:

Phase 1 final: Clare v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.

Quarter-final: Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

*****

Wednesday 1 May

Munster U20 football final:

Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm - TG4.

Ulster U20 football final:

Derry v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm - TG4 YouTube.

Leinster minor football quarter-finals

Louth v Wicklow, Páirc Baile Fiach, 7pm.

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 2 May

Munster minor hurling championship Round 4:

Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

*****

Friday 3 May

Munster U20 hurling championship Round 4:

Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm - TG4.

Connacht minor football championship Round 4:

Mayo v Leitrim, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm.

Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 4 May

Leinster SHC Round 3:

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm - GAAGO.

Munster SHC Round 3:

Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 6pm – GAAGO.

Munster U20 hurling championship Round 4:

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.

Connacht U20 football final:

Roscommon v Galway, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 5.15pm - TG4.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3:

Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3pm.

Down v Westmeath, McKenna Park, Ballycran, 3pm.

Meath v Offaly, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 3pm.

TG4 senior ladies football championship:

Leinster (Round 3): Kildare v Laois, Manguard Park, 2pm.

Munster (Round 3): Cork v Tipperary, Mallow, 2.30pm.

Ulster minor football championship Round 5:

Donegal v Monaghan, Ballyshannon, 12pm

Down v Fermanagh, Páirc Esler, Newry, 12pm.

Derry v Armagh, Owenbeg, 12pm.

Cavan v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.

Leinster minor hurling championship:

Round 3: Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm.

Preliminary quarter-finals: Kildare v Westmeath, Manguard Park, 4pm; Offaly v Laois, Faithful Fields, 5.30pm.

*****

Sunday 5 May

Connacht SFC final

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Munster SFC final

Clare v Kerry, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2.

TG4 senior ladies football championship:

Leinster (Round 3): Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Munster (Round 3): Kerry v Waterford, Cordal GAA, 1pm.