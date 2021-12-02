Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

GAA set up task force to implement All-Ireland senior football reform

The newly assembled group will be asked to come up with fresh recommendations ahead of the Association’s Central Council.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 733 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5617948
File pic.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE GAA have established a task force set to review the changes that have been made to the All-Ireland SFC in recent years on the back of a discussion at Special Congress on 23 October.

The newly assembled group will be asked to come up with fresh recommendations ahead of the Association’s Central Council on potential motions for change at the upcoming Annual Congress in February 2022, with a view to implementation in the 2023 season.

On the proposed reform, a GAA statement added: “These included the suggestions submitted as part of the Calendar Review Process in 2019, submissions from interested parties received in recent months and the comments and views expressed by delegates at Special Congress itself.

“The review, taking careful cognisance of the key desired objectives of championship reform, has identified a number of broad approaches open to the Association and specific proposals which meet those objectives.”

GAA President Larry McCarthy has confirmed a number of the task force members: Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy, Ciarán Mac Lochlann (Tyrone), Ger Ryan (Tipperary), Derek Kent (Wexford), Vincent Neary (Mayo), John Halbert (Cork), Ronan Sheehan (Down/ GPA), John Joe Carroll (Kerry), Tom Ryan (Director-General/chair) and Feargal McGill (Secretary).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie