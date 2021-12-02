GAA set up task force to implement All-Ireland senior football reform

THE GAA have established a task force set to review the changes that have been made to the All-Ireland SFC in recent years on the back of a discussion at Special Congress on 23 October.

The newly assembled group will be asked to come up with fresh recommendations ahead of the Association’s Central Council on potential motions for change at the upcoming Annual Congress in February 2022, with a view to implementation in the 2023 season.

On the proposed reform, a GAA statement added: “These included the suggestions submitted as part of the Calendar Review Process in 2019, submissions from interested parties received in recent months and the comments and views expressed by delegates at Special Congress itself.

“The review, taking careful cognisance of the key desired objectives of championship reform, has identified a number of broad approaches open to the Association and specific proposals which meet those objectives.”

GAA President Larry McCarthy has confirmed a number of the task force members: Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy, Ciarán Mac Lochlann (Tyrone), Ger Ryan (Tipperary), Derek Kent (Wexford), Vincent Neary (Mayo), John Halbert (Cork), Ronan Sheehan (Down/ GPA), John Joe Carroll (Kerry), Tom Ryan (Director-General/chair) and Feargal McGill (Secretary).