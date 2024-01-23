Sigerson Cup holders UCC crash out as Maynooth and UG move on to quarter-finals

Sigerson Cup Round 3

University of Galway 0-11 St Mary’s University 1-7

Maynooth University 2-14 UCC 1-12

Leinster PPS Corn Uí Dhuill senior A hurling semi-finals

St Kieran’s Kilkenny 0-14 Offaly Schools 0-10

Kilkenny CBS 1-16 Good Counsel New Ross 2-11

Munster Corn Ui Mhuiri senior A football quarter-finals

St Brendan’s Killarney 2-18 Clonakilty CC 1-11

Coláiste na Sceilge 1-10 Patrician Academy Mallow 2-11

Advertisement

UCC’S SIGERSON CUP defence ended before the quarter-finals as they crashed out in a defeat against University of Maynooth on Tuesday evening.

Darragh Kirwan was the Maynooth hero with two first-half goals which proved to be decisive in a five-point win, 2-14 to 1-12.

Billy Morgan’s UCC were bidding to retain the Sigerson for the first time since 1995 but suffered a second defeat having already lost to Ulster University in the opening round a fortnight ago.

Maynooth will be joined in the last eight by University of Galway, who left it late before edging a 0-11 t0 1-17 win against St Mary’s, Belfast at Abbotstown.

UG trailed by a point as the clock ticked into the red before Cian Monaghan saved them with two late scores at the death.

Maynooth and UG join UCD, Queen’s University, University of Limerick and TU Dublin, who are already safely through to next week’s quarter-final ties.

The last two quarter-final places will be decided on Wednesday when Ulster University face MTU Cork in Abbotstown, while TUS Midlands meet DCU in Athlone.