Special Congress grants GAA emergency powers

DELEGATES AT A remote Special Congress have unanimously voted in favour of handing decision-making powers over to GAA’s management committee in the event of emergencies such as the current Covid-19 crisis.

Croke Park. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Association’s 16-person management committee now has the authority to amend any rule, including competition structures, for the following 12 weeks.

“The motion at the GAA’s Special Congress for a temporary governance structure in emergency situations, was passed unopposed,” a brief GAA statement read this afternoon.

It may be extended by a further eight week periods if necessary once it’s approved by Central Council.

The special emergency powers will remain in place in the event of future difficulties, were introduced as the GAA say “t is impracticable to conduct the affairs of the Association in accordance with the rules” during a crisis like this.

Earlier this week the GAA said that the inter-county hurling and football championships are unlikely to start until July at the earliest.

The GAA now have powers to change the structures of both the All-Ireland football and hurling competitions as required later in the year.

The GAA’s management committee includes president John Horan, director general Tom Ryan, ex-president Aogán Ó Fearghaíl, the five provincial chairpersons, fixtures review committee chairman Eddie Sullivan and rules advisory committee head Liam Keane.

