BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 27 February 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland finals set for July as motion proposing GAA split-season passed

The new format will come into effect in 2022.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 1:09 PM
30 minutes ago 835 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5367373
A split-season format will come into effect from 2022.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A split-season format will come into effect from 2022.
A split-season format will come into effect from 2022.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A MOTION PROPOSING a split season in the GAA has been passed by acclaim at Congress, with All-Ireland finals set to take place in July from 2022.

Motion 12 states that the GAA season would be split “between inter-county and club by stipulating that the All-Ireland senior finals should be played on or before the 29th Sunday of the year.”

The motion also empowers Central Council to make other arrangements for the format in “exceptional circumstances.” This comes into effect during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it is not possible to play an All-Ireland final on the 29th Sunday of the year in 2021.

This means the new format is scheduled to happen in 2022.

A split season was implemented last year due to the pandemic, and was well received by GAA fans as the club season was given priority at the start of the year and was followed by the inter-county campaign.

The 2021 GAA Congress is being held via video conference, with 48 motions to be discussed in total although 10 of them are to be deferred to a Special Congress later in the year.

Earlier today, a motion regarding online anti-doping education for inter-county players was also passed.

Motion 10 was brought to Congress by the GPA, and proposes that players must complete an online anti-doping education course in order to be eligible to play in the national league and championship. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Players who don’t comply with this rule will face a one-match suspension. 

GPA CEO Paul Flynn spoke in favour of the rule in his address at Congress, and the motion was subsequently passed by acclaim.

Elsewhere, it was decided that joint-captains will no longer be allowed to accept a trophy on behalf of their team after Motion 7 was passed.

A single captain must accept the trophy from now on.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie