Tailteann Cup seating arrangements to be reviewed after Croke Park crowding issues

THE GAA SAY they will review the seating arrangements at Tailteann Cup games following congestion complaints from fans who attended the semi-finals in Croke Park.

In a statement issued to The 42, the association points out that logistics of these fixtures will be considered “in light of the growing popularity of the Tailteann Cup.”

Down and Meath prevailed after a double-header at GAA Headquarters yesterday, where the attendance was believed to be 17,500. Croke Park has a capacity of over 80,000. However, there were complaints from supporters regarding crowd congestion and restricted movement in the stadium, as well as issues with access to toilet facilities.

Advertisement

The GAA president Larry McCarthy was questioned about the matter on Morning Ireland earlier today, where he said that it was “difficult to see how there could be congestion but we’ll look at it.”

The full statement from the GAA this afternoon reads:

“There was incident involving the failure of a mechanical pump yesterday which led to the closure of a number of toilets. Additional toilets were opened but it did impact on the movement of patrons as supporters were directed away from the busiest part of the concourse.

“Gardaí, stewards and Customer Care took a proactive approach to address congested areas and we would like to acknowledge the cooperation and patience of supporters in the Lower Hogan Stand. Thankfully there was no report of any medical incidents on the day.

“The Lower Hogan and Davin Stands were in use yesterday.

“The unreserved seating model is commonly used for fixtures such as yesterday’s. In light of the growing popularity of the Tailteann Cup arrangements for future fixtures in the competition will be reviewed.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!