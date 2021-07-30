Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Team news: Monaghan make one change for Ulster final, Luke Flynn replaces injured Feely for Kildare

The Ulster and Leinster deciders take place at Croke Park this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Jul 2021, 9:20 PM
24 minutes ago 553 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5511075
Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney.
Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MONAGHAN HAVE MADE one change to their starting team for tomorrow’s Ulster final against Tyrone at Croke Park.

Stephen O’Hanlon replaces Niall Kearns, with the rest of the XV unchanged from the thrilling semi-final victory over Armagh. 

Tyrone have yet to name their team. 

Dublin have also yet to name their starting team for Sunday’s Leinster final, though Kildare have published theirs. Jack O’Connor makes one change from the semi-final win over Westmeath, as Luke Flynn – brother of sharpshooter Daniel – replaces the injured Kevin Feely. Eoin Doyle is named in the full-back line despite injury concern. 

Monaghan (vs Tyrone) 

1. Rory Beggan 

2. Kieran Duffy 3. Conor Boyle 4. Ryan Wylie 

5. Karl O’Connell 6. Dessie Ward 7. Ryan McAnespie 

8. Darren Hughes 9. Killian Lavelle 

10. Stephen O’Hanlon 11. Aaron Mulligan 12. Micheál Bannigan 

13. Conor McCarthy 14. Jack McCarron 15. Conor McManus 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kildare (vs Dublin) 

1. Mark Donnellan 

2. Mark Dempsey 3. Mick O’Grady 4. Eoin Doyle 

5. Ryan Houlihan 6. David Hyland 7. Kevin Flynn 

8. Luke Flynn 9. Aaron Masterson 

10. Alex Beirne 11. Fergal Conway 12. Neil Flynn 

13. Ben McCormack 14. Daniel Flynn 15. Jimmy Hyland 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie