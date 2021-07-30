Team news: Monaghan make one change for Ulster final, Luke Flynn replaces injured Feely for Kildare

MONAGHAN HAVE MADE one change to their starting team for tomorrow’s Ulster final against Tyrone at Croke Park.

Stephen O’Hanlon replaces Niall Kearns, with the rest of the XV unchanged from the thrilling semi-final victory over Armagh.

Tyrone have yet to name their team.

Dublin have also yet to name their starting team for Sunday’s Leinster final, though Kildare have published theirs. Jack O’Connor makes one change from the semi-final win over Westmeath, as Luke Flynn – brother of sharpshooter Daniel – replaces the injured Kevin Feely. Eoin Doyle is named in the full-back line despite injury concern.

Monaghan (vs Tyrone)

1. Rory Beggan

2. Kieran Duffy 3. Conor Boyle 4. Ryan Wylie

5. Karl O’Connell 6. Dessie Ward 7. Ryan McAnespie

8. Darren Hughes 9. Killian Lavelle

10. Stephen O’Hanlon 11. Aaron Mulligan 12. Micheál Bannigan

13. Conor McCarthy 14. Jack McCarron 15. Conor McManus

Kildare (vs Dublin)

1. Mark Donnellan

2. Mark Dempsey 3. Mick O’Grady 4. Eoin Doyle

5. Ryan Houlihan 6. David Hyland 7. Kevin Flynn

8. Luke Flynn 9. Aaron Masterson

10. Alex Beirne 11. Fergal Conway 12. Neil Flynn

13. Ben McCormack 14. Daniel Flynn 15. Jimmy Hyland