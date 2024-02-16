Galway, Mayo and Kerry teams show their hand for football league action

SEÁN KELLY HAS is in line to make his first appearance for the Galway footballers in 2024 after being been named on the bench for the Division 1 clash with Tyrone on Sunday.

The experienced defender had been sidelined with a hamstring injury having also suffered an ankle issue last year which hampered his involvement in the latter stages of the All-Ireland championship. Meanwhile, Johnny Heaney replaces Eoghan Kelly in the side who will travel to Omagh on Sunday.

Kerry and Mayo have also showed their hand as they prepare to meet in Tralee on Saturday evening.

Kevin McStay has made five changes to his Mayo side for the Round 3 outing. Michael Plunkett comes in to replace Rory Brickenden at centre-back while David McBrien moves to full-back. Donnacha McHugh comes in for Sam Callinan at corner-back.

Stephen Coen comes in to replace Paddy Durcan at wing-back as Diarmuid O’Connor starts at midfield and Tommy Conroy comes into the full-forward line.

Meanwhile, the Clifford brothers David and Paudie have returned to the starting team for Kerry after coming in off the bench for their side’s win over Monaghan.

GALWAY v TYRONE

Sunday Feb 18th

1:45PM

Healy Park, Omagh

TG4 Spórt

Galway XV v Tyrone – Healy Park, Omagh: Sunday, 1.45pm

1. Connor Gleeson

4. Eoghan Kelly, 3. Seán Fitzgerald, 2. Johnny McGrath

5. Dylan McHugh, 6. John Daly, 7. Seán Mulkerrin

8. Paul Conroy, 9. John Maher

10. Kieran Molloy, 11. Matthew Tierney, 12. Cathal Sweeney

15. Cillian Ó Curraoin, 14. Robert Finnerty, 13. Liam Ó Conghaile

Kerry XV v Mayo – Austin Stack Park, Tralee: Saturday, 7.30pm

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Teampall Nua), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare), 15. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

Mayo XV v Kerry - Austin Stack Park, Tralee: Saturday, 7.30pm

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)