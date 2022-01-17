All-Ireland club, Leinster and Ulster clashes live in next weekend's GAA TV coverage

Semple Stadium hosts one of next Sunday's All-Ireland club semi-finals.

FOUR GAA GAMES will be covered live on TV next weekend with inter-county pre-season finals and All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals in the spotlight.

All four matches are live on TG4 with the Leinster and Ulster deciders the focus on Saturday in the O’Byrne Cup and Dr McKenna Cup.

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin team are already through to the O’Byrne Cup decider, where they will go up against the winners of Wednesday night’s game between Kildare and Laois.

The Dr McKenna Cup final will follow the Leinster showdown, the semi-finals taking place in Ulster tomorrow night.

On Sunday afternoon the attention will switch to the All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals.

Waterford’s Ballygunner meet Derry’s Slaughtneil in Parnell Park, while the reigning national kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks from Kilkenny will take on Galway winners St Thomas in Semple Stadium.

Saturday

O’Byrne Cup final

Dublin v Kildare/Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.

Dr McKenna Cup final

Armagh/Monaghan v Donegal/Derry, Venue TBC, 5pm.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Parnell Park, Dublin, 1.30pm.

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v St Thomas (Galway), Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm.

