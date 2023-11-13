Connacht and Munster senior games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

CONNACHT AND MUNSTER senior GAA club championship action will be in the spotlight this weekend with live TV coverage in store.
The RTÉ cameras will be live from Salthill on Saturday afternoon for the Connacht football semi-final as Galway’s Corofin face Mayo’s Ballina Stephenites.
Then on Sunday on TG4, there is a double-header of Munster hurling semi-final action with Tipperary’s Kiladangan meeting Clare’s Clonlara in Thurles, before Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh take on defending champions Waterford’s Ballygunner in the Gaelic Grounds.
There’s also Leinster football semi-finals on Sunday, more Connacht semi-final action, the Ulster hurling semi-final, along with the finals of the Ulster ladies football and Leinster camogie championships.
Here’s the full list of action that is in store.
Saturday 18 November
Connacht senior football semi-final
- Corofin (Galway) v Ballina (Mayo), Pearse Stadium, 2pm – RTÉ 1.
Sunday 19 November
Munster senior hurling semi-finals
- Kiladangan (Tipperary) v Clonlara (Clare), Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm - TG4.
- Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), 4pm - TG4.
Leinster senior football semi-finals
- St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Ardee, 1.30pm.
- St Loman’s (Westmeath) v Naas (Kildare), Mullingar, 1.30pm.
Connacht senior football semi-final
- St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Mohill (Leitrim), Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm.
Ulster senior hurling semi-final
- Cushendall (Antrim) v Portaferry (Down), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4pm.
Leinster senior camogie final
- Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v St Vincent’s (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.45pm.
Ulster senior ladies football final
- Bredagh (Down) v Clan Éireann (Armagh), Omagh, 2.30pm