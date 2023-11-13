Connacht and Munster senior games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

CONNACHT AND MUNSTER senior GAA club championship action will be in the spotlight this weekend with live TV coverage in store.

The RTÉ cameras will be live from Salthill on Saturday afternoon for the Connacht football semi-final as Galway’s Corofin face Mayo’s Ballina Stephenites.

Then on Sunday on TG4, there is a double-header of Munster hurling semi-final action with Tipperary’s Kiladangan meeting Clare’s Clonlara in Thurles, before Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh take on defending champions Waterford’s Ballygunner in the Gaelic Grounds.

Advertisement

There’s also Leinster football semi-finals on Sunday, more Connacht semi-final action, the Ulster hurling semi-final, along with the finals of the Ulster ladies football and Leinster camogie championships.

Here’s the full list of action that is in store.

Saturday 18 November

Connacht senior football semi-final

Corofin (Galway) v Ballina (Mayo), Pearse Stadium, 2pm – RTÉ 1.

Sunday 19 November

Munster senior hurling semi-finals

Kiladangan (Tipperary) v Clonlara (Clare), Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm - TG4.

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), 4pm - TG4.

Leinster senior football semi-finals

St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Ardee, 1.30pm.

St Loman’s (Westmeath) v Naas (Kildare), Mullingar, 1.30pm.

Connacht senior football semi-final

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Mohill (Leitrim), Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm.

Ulster senior hurling semi-final

Cushendall (Antrim) v Portaferry (Down), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4pm.

Leinster senior camogie final

Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v St Vincent’s (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.45pm.

Ulster senior ladies football final