Here's this weekend's GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming

Kilmallock will be in Limerick hurling action on RTÉ on Saturday

THE CROWD LIMITS remain but the GAA club action continue with another busy programme of action around the country this weekend.

The TG4 cameras will be stationed in Donegal, Wexford and Mayo while RTÉ are in Limerick tomorrow night for a senior hurling double-header.

There’s plenty matches being live-streamed by various county boards along with other plans undertaken individually by clubs.

Here’s a list of the main senior matches that you can watch over the weekend.

Friday 7 August

Connacht

The Galway SHC tie being covered sees reigning champions St Thomas meet Sarsfields at 7pm.

Leinster

The Wexford SHC quarter-finals begin with St Martins against Glynn-Barntown being live-streamed and Offaly SFC will be focusing on the tie involving Edenderry v Shamrocks at 8pm.

The Kilkenny SHC livestream is O’Loughlin Gaels v Ballyhale Shamrocks at 7.15pm and the Longford SFC game is Emmet Óg Killoe v Clonguish at 8pm.

Munster

The Tipperary SHC group stage game being live-streamed involves several county stars as Loughmore-Castleiney go up against Thurles Sarsfields at 7pm

There is a Cork SAHC game live-streamed in Fr O’Neill’s v Bride Rovers on the Irish Examiner website at 7.30pm while Clare GAA TV are showing Inagh-Kilnamona v Newmarket at senior hurling level at 6.45pm.

Kerry SFC coverage, in association with Nemeton, is a fixture with great potential as Kenmare host Dr Crokes at 7pm and Limerick GAA TV are showing the SHC game where Garryspillane play Ballybrown.

Ryan McHugh's club Kilcar take on St Eunan's in Donegal Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ulster

The TG4 GAA BEO coverage comes from Donegal SFC as St Eunan’s face Kilcar at 7.30pm.

Armagh TV begins a weekend of extensive coverage with the SFC game involving Clann Éireann against Granemore at 7pm.

Saturday 8 August

Connacht

The Galway SHC clash covered by the county board is Oranmore-Maree v Turloughmore at 2pm and the Leitrim SFC game being live-streamed is Melvin Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton at 7pm.

Leinster

Wexford GAA TV are showing another senior hurling quarter-final as Naomh Eanna face Ferns at 6.30pm while the Kilkenny SHC game is Danesfort v Bennettsbridge at 12pm.

The Offaly SFC game of choice is Cappincur v Clara at 6.30pm and Wicklow GAA TV have Rathnew v Blessington at 3.30pm and Éire Óg Greystones v Kiltegan at 6.30pm in the SFC. Longford will be showing the senior football game of Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels at 7pm.

Munster

The RTÉ cameras will be at the LIT Gaelic Grounds for live coverage of two Limerick SHC games as Kilmallock play Ahane at 5.30pm and Patrickswell face Doon at 7.30pm. Earlier Limerick GAA TV will broadcast Murroe-Boher v Monaleen at 1pm.

In Cork the senior hurling action sees Sarsfields v Douglas at 7.45pm and Blarney v Castleyons at 6pm covered by the Irish Examiner. The Tipperary SHC action from the county board is Upperchurch-Drombane v Toomevara at 7pm.

In Kerry the senior football tie in the spotlight is Killarney Legion v Austin Stacks at 5pm and Clare GAA TV have three senior hurling games as Wolfe Tones v Kilmaley at 1pm, Feakle v Clarecastle at 3.45pm and Sixmilebridge v Whitegate at 6.45pm.

James O'Donoghue's club Killarney Legion go up against Austin Stacks Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There are two Waterford SHC games covered with Ballygunner meeting Passage at 2.30pm and De La Salle battling it out with Abbeyside at 6.30pm.

Ulster

Armagh TV will show Dromintee v Maghery at 3.30pm and Madden v Ballymacnab at 7pm in the county senior football championship.

Sunday

Connacht

The Galway SHC schedule is rounded off by Cappataggle v Loughrea at 1pm and Tommy Larkins v Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry at 5pm.

Mayo GAA TV have Claremorris v Ballina Stephenites at 3pm while TG4 are covering another SFC game in the county with deferred coverage as Breaffy take on Castlebar Mitchels.

Leinster

The Wexford coverage sees the TG4 show the Faythe Harriers v Shelmaliers quarter-final love at 2.30pm and then Wexford GAA TV have St Anne’s v Oulart-the-Ballagh at 6.30pm.

There are two Offaly SFC games being shown – Bracknagh v Ferbane at 1.30pm and Rhode v Tullamore at 5pm – while Wicklow GAA TV have their SFC clashes with Dunlavin v Newtown at 2pm and Tinahely v Bray Emmets at 5pm. Longford’s senior football match being covered is St Columba’s Mullinalaghta v Colmcille at 6.30pm.

Munster

In Tipperary there are two senior hurling games being covered as JK Brackens face Drom-Inch at 3pm and Clonoulty-Rossmore meet Nenagh Éire Óg at 7pm. The Clare GAA TV senior hurling ties are Clonlara v Broadford at 12pm and O’Callaghan Mills v Crusheen at 3pm.

It's a repeat of the 2018 Tipperary county senior hurling final as Clonoulty-Rossmore go up against Nenagh Éire Óg Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

And there are another pair of Waterford SHC clashes with Mount Sion taking on Roanmore at 2pm and Dungarvan playing Lismore at 6pm.

Ulster

The Antrim SHC has coverage of Loughgiel Shamrocks v Ruairi Óg Cushendall at 2pm while Armagh TV are planning to broadcast the senior football encounters involving Crossmaglen against Silverbridge at 1.30pm and Pearse Óg v Cullyhanna at 6pm.

