6 GAA games live on TV next weekend as inter-county league action starts

THE GAA SEASON steps up a notch next weekend with the start of the 2022 football leagues and with key games in the concluding stages of the club championships, there are six live matches to take in.

The action commences on Saturday afternoon with a triple-header of club games on TG4. Cork’s Mourneabbey and Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne battle it out for the right to be crowned All-Ireland senior club ladies football champions.

That’s followed by the All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals with Cork’s St Finbarr’s playing Down’s Kilcoo, and then it’s Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses going up against Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes.

That night the RTÉ cameras show Dublin and Armagh in Division 1 of the football league live from Croke Park, while on Sunday TG4 have two Division 1 games like as Mayo play Donegal and Tyrone take on Monday.

Here’s the full details of what’s in store:

Saturday

1pm: TG4 – Mourneabbey (Cork) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) – All-Ireland senior ladies club football final.

3pm: TG4 – St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Kilcoo (Down) – All-Ireland senior club football semi-fina.

5pm: TG4 - Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) – All-Ireland senior club football semi-final.

7.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Dublin v Armagh – Division 1 football league.

Sunday

1.45pm: TG4 – Mayo v Donegal – Division 1 football league.

TG4 – Mayo v Donegal – Division 1 football league. 3.45pm: TG4 – Tyrone v Monaghan – Division 1 football league.

5.35pm: TG4 (Deferred) – Kerry v Kildare – Division 1 football league.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Allianz League Sunday Highlights.

