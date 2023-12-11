GAA announce ticket pricing details for 2024 inter-county season

THE GAA HAVE announced ticket pricing details ahead of next season’s inter-county action.

Games in Divisions 1 and 2 of the 2024 Allianz football league and Division 1 of the hurling equivalent, will be priced at €20 per match and student/OAP tickets will be €15.

Divisions 3 and 4 in the football league will be €12 per game, with student/OAP tickets at €10. Entry to Division 2 and 3 hurling matches will cost €10 with student/OAP tickets €8.

Juveniles (U16) will be free of charge for league games, except for reserved seating fixtures and selected fixtures where capacity is a concern.

Tickets for the Division 1 and 2 league finals will be €30, with the Division 3 and 4 league final prices at €25.

New league packages are also on sale:

Division 1 and 2 football

7 matches for €100. A saving of €40.

4 matches for €65. A saving of €15.

Division 3 & 4 Football

7 matches for €60. A saving of €24.

4 matches for €40. A saving of €8.

Division 1 Hurling

5 matches for €75. A saving of €25.

3 matches for €50; A saving of €10.

*****

Details have also been released for the GAA season tickets – football at €150 and hurling at €140.

A GAA season ticket covers all league fixtures for your chosen county, league finals and semi-finals, All-Ireland club Finals, guaranteed access to your county’s championship fixtures and access to an All-Ireland final ticket should your county reach the Final and you have met the qualification criteria.

Club Plus Season Tickets, which includes club fixtures within your chosen county, will remain at €250.

The opening championship match(es) will no longer be included as part of the season ticket. However, the GAA will have details of special championship packages available in the New Year.

For further details go to www.gaa.ie/tickets.