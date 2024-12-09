GAA announce ticket details for 2025 leagues with change to U16 admission fees

THE GAA HAVE announced a change to pricing for juveniles for the 2025 Allianz Leagues, as part of the ticketing arrangements announced today for the spring inter-county competitions.

Children’s tickets (for Under-16s) will be €5 for all Division 1 and Division 2 Fixtures in football and Division 1A & 1B in hurling. These tickets can only be purchased alongside an adult ticket.

Previously, juveniles were admitted free of charge to games, with the exception of fixtures where there was reserved seating and where there was an issue with capacity.

This new arrangement has been introduced after consultation with counties and to assist with event control and health and safety protocols for fixtures that attract bigger attendances.

It will not apply for Divisions 3 & 4 in football or Divisions 2 & 3 in hurling. A juvenile charge may also apply to other fixtures if required due to capacity.

Elswhere prices for adults will remain unchanged at €20, while it will be €15 for senior citizens/students for Division 1 and 2 games in football, and Division 1A and 1B games in hurling.

Tickets for Division 3 and 4 games in football will be priced at €12 and €10, with the hurling league games in Divisions 2, 3 and 4, will be €10 and €8 respectively.

An early bird offer for the month of December will see a €5 discount on adult tickets for all opening round games across all divisions in both codes.

Derry's league winning captain Conor Glass.

Clare's league winning captain Conor Cleary. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The GAA have also confirmed the availability of the new league bundle tickets:

Football Division 1 & 2

– Adult Match ticket price: €20

7 matches for €100

4 matches for €65

Football Division 3 & 4

– Adult Match ticket price: €12

7 matches for €60

4 matches for €40

Hurling Division 1A & 1B

- Adult Match ticket price: €20

6 matches for €90

3 matches for €50

All tickets must be purchased in advance via county boards, the GAA website or from participating Centra and SuperValu outlets.