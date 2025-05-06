Advertisement
Freerugby weekly extra

'Is there another head coach in world rugby who wouldn't have picked Jordie Barrett?'

Would Leinster have beaten Northampton if their NIQ star played the full 80 minutes?
4.57pm, 6 May 2025
The42.ie / YouTube

BERNARD JACKMAN JOINED Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella on Tuesday’s Rugby Weekly Extra to reflect on yet another devastating exit from Europe for Leinster.

Here is a 10 minute video segment from the podcast which focuses on the exclusion of Jordie Barrett from the starting XV.

If you are not already a subscriber then sign up here to listen to this podcast and enjoy unlimited access to The 42. 

Author
