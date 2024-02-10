Historic first Munster title for Kerry's Mercy Mounthawk, Naas reign in Leinster again

Results

Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí SAFC final

Mercy Mounthawk SS 0-15 Tralee CBS 1-9

Leinster Br. Bosco Cup SAFC final

Naas CBS 1-12 Coláiste Choilm Tullamore 0-10

MERCY MOUNTHAWK TRALEE celebrated a historic first Corn Uí Mhuirí title today as they were crowned Munster senior football champions with victory in a local derby against Tralee CBS, by 0-15 to 1-9.

Austin Stack Park was the setting in the Kerry county town for the two local schools to meet in the decider, Mercy Mounthawk sampling final day for the first time, while Tralee CBS had last claimed this crown in 2020.

Paddy Lane, the Austin Stacks club forward who has impressed for Kerry minor sides in recent times, was again the attacking star for Mercy Mounthawk as he bagged nine points.

The winners were in front 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time and were gone six clear by the 38th minute. Tralee CBS mounted a fightback to cut the gap to three with ten minutes left and then struck for the only goal of the game in the 54th minute, from the penalty spot, courtesy of Ronan Carroll.

That tied the teams but Mercy Mounthawk held their nerve to reel off the last three points of the game and claim a memorable win.

In Leinster, the silverware is heading to Kildare again as Naas CBS won the final for the third consecutive year. Along with completing three-in-a-row, Naas CBS have now won five of the last six titles.

They lifted the Brother Bosco Cup in Ashbourne in Meath, defeating Coláiste Choilm of Tullamore by 1-12 to 0-10.

Rob Murray bagged the only goal of the game for the winners, while Tom Kelly struck six points for Naas CBS. Ryan Kenny was top scorer for Coláiste Choilm with five pointed frees.