Six GAA games live on TV and streaming next weekend

ARMAGH AND GALWAY’S final SFC group game, at Carrick On Shannon, will be televised live on RTÉ 2 on Sunday week at 4pm, while Kildare’s clash with Roscommon will be broadcast live on the same channel (1.45pm).

GAAGO, meanwhile, will show five live games next weekend, including Dublin versus Sligo from Breffni Park, and Mayo’s attempt to close out the SFC group stages with three wins from three games, as they take on Cork.

Offaly’s hurlers, the beaten Joe McDonagh Cup finalists, will be streamed live on Saturday, as they take on Tipperary in the SHC preliminary quarter-finals.

SATURDAY, 17 JUNE

4pm: Offaly v Tipperary, All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals - GAAGO

6pm: Monaghan v Donegal, All-Ireland SFC round 3 - GAAGO

SUNDAY, 18 JUNE

All-Ireland SFC round 3