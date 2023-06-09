Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Cillan McDaid celebrates scoring a goal against Armagh in last season's All-Ireland quarter-final.
# Tune in
Six GAA games live on TV and streaming next weekend
Plenty for GAA fans to watch.
527
2
25 minutes ago

ARMAGH AND GALWAY’S final SFC group game, at Carrick On Shannon, will be televised live on RTÉ 2 on Sunday week at 4pm, while Kildare’s clash with Roscommon will be broadcast live on the same channel (1.45pm). 

GAAGO, meanwhile, will show five live games next weekend, including Dublin versus Sligo from Breffni Park, and Mayo’s attempt to close out the SFC group stages with three wins from three games, as they take on Cork. 

Offaly’s hurlers, the beaten Joe McDonagh Cup finalists, will be streamed live on Saturday, as they take on Tipperary in the SHC preliminary quarter-finals.  

 

 

SATURDAY, 17 JUNE 

  • 4pm: Offaly v Tipperary, All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals - GAAGO
  • 6pm: Monaghan v Donegal, All-Ireland SFC round 3  - GAAGO

 

 

SUNDAY, 18 JUNE 

All-Ireland SFC round 3

  • 1.45pm Kildare v Roscommon – RTÉ 2 
  • 1.45pm: Dublin v Sligo – GAAGO
  • 2pm: Cork v Mayo – GAAGO
  • 4pm: Armagh v Galway – RTÉ 2/GAAGO
Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     