Limerick and Tipperary finals live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

NEXT WEEKEND’S LIMERICK and Tipperary senior hurling finals will both be televised live on TG4.

The Limerick decider on Saturday evening will pit Na Piarsaigh against Patrickswell with several of the county’s All-Ireland hurling winners in action. It is a repeat of the 2019 final, which marked Patrickswell’s last title success, while Na Piarsaigh are the reigning champions.

Then on Sunday in the live TV coverage it’s replay time in the Tipperary senior hurling championship in Semple Stadium for the third successive year. Thurles Sarsfields, the 2017 kingpins, take on Kiladangan, victors in 2020.

Elsewhere there are other major county hurling finals on with Ballyhale Shamrocks chasing six titles in a row in Kilkenny when they face O’Loughlin Gaels, champions last in 2016, while St Thomas are aiming for a similar feat in Galway as they take on Turloughmore, who have endured a title drought since 1985.

Na Fianna have lost the last two marquee hurling deciders in Dublin, they now face a Ballyboden St-Enda’s team that last won the title in 2018.

On the football front, last January’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Watty Grahams Glen are in Derry final action against Magherafelt, while defending champions Errigal Ciaran are in the Tyrone decider against Trillick.

Cork title holders Nemo Rangers are defending their football crown against Castlehaven, while in Mayo it’s last year’s beaten finalists Ballina against Breaffy, who were defeated in the 2018 and 2020 deciders.

The replay of the Wicklow football final on Saturday sees Blessington meet Rathnew and then it’s The Nire against Rathgormack in the Waterford decider on Sunday.



Saturday 28 October

Limerick senior hurling final

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 5.15pm - Live TG4.

Wicklow senior football final replay

Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim, TBC

Sunday 29 October

Cork premier senior football final

Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

Derry senior football final

Watty Grahams Glen v O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt, Celtic Park, 3.30pm

Dublin senior hurling final

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4.30pm

Galway senior hurling final

Turloughmore v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.

Kilkenny senior hurling final

Ballyhale Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.

Mayo senior football final

Ballina Stephenites v Breaffy, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 4.15pm.

Tipperary senior hurling final replay

Kiladangan v Thurles Sarsfields, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm – Live TG4.

Tyrone senior football final

Trillick v Errigal Ciaran, Healy Park, Omagh, 3.30pm.

Waterford senior football final