All-Ireland, Munster and Ulster finals live in next weekend's GAA TV action

Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy.

1 hour ago
Image: INPHO

FINALS IN THE All-Ireland, Munster and Ulster club championships are live as part of next weekend’s GAA TV action.

Four games are on the agenda for TG4 with Croke Park hosting two deciders on Saturday as Longford Slashers face Mullinahone in the intermediate ladies football decider, while the senior final sees defending champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne play Donaghmoyne.

Later that night the cameras will be in Cork as Kerins O’Rahillys and Newcastle West face off for the right to be crowned Munster champions.

The last game of the weekend on Sunday sees All-Ireland kingpins Kilcoo play Derry champions Glen in the Ulster final.

Here’s the full  list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • All-Ireland ladies football intermediate club final: Longford Slashers (Longford) v Mullinahone (Tipperary), Croke Park, 3pm.
  • All-Ireland ladies football senior club final: Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Croke Park, 5pm.
  • Munster senior club football final: Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick), Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

Sunday

  • Ulster senior club football final: Glen (Derry) v Kilcoo (Down), Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm.

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

