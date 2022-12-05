All-Ireland, Munster and Ulster finals live in next weekend's GAA TV action

FINALS IN THE All-Ireland, Munster and Ulster club championships are live as part of next weekend’s GAA TV action.

Four games are on the agenda for TG4 with Croke Park hosting two deciders on Saturday as Longford Slashers face Mullinahone in the intermediate ladies football decider, while the senior final sees defending champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne play Donaghmoyne.

Advertisement

Later that night the cameras will be in Cork as Kerins O’Rahillys and Newcastle West face off for the right to be crowned Munster champions.

The last game of the weekend on Sunday sees All-Ireland kingpins Kilcoo play Derry champions Glen in the Ulster final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

All-Ireland ladies football intermediate club final: Longford Slashers (Longford) v Mullinahone (Tipperary), Croke Park, 3pm.

All-Ireland ladies football senior club final: Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Croke Park, 5pm.

Munster senior club football final: Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick), Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Sunday