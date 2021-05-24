Here are the six GAA games set for live TV coverage next weekend

Armagh, Cork, Dublin and Galway will all be in action.

SIX GAMES ARE on the Gaelic Games schedule for live TV coverage next weekend.

With the hurling league taking a break, the focus is on the last round of the football league matches and the ladies football action continues.

On Saturday there are two all-Ulster matches on as Cavan play Derry while Armagh take on Donegal.

There’s also a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland ladies football final with Cork taking on Dublin.

Then on Sunday it’s Dublin against Galway and Roscommon against Kerry in the key Division 1 matches while Clare host Cork in a key Division 2 tie.

All the matches that are not televised live can be watched on the GAA GO streaming service.

Here’s the list of what’s in store:

Saturday

3pm: Cavan v Derry, TG4 – (Division 3 North Football)

7.30pm: Armagh v Donegal, eir Sport – (Division 1 North Football)

7.35pm: Cork v Dublin, TG4 – (Division 1 Ladies Football)

Sunday

1.45pm: Clare v Cork, TG4 – (Division 2 South Football)

3.45pm: Galway v Dublin, TG4 – (Division 1 South Football)

3.45pm: Roscommon v Kerry, TG4 app & deferred on TV – (Division 1 South Football)

