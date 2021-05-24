BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here are the six GAA games set for live TV coverage next weekend

Dublin v Galway is the big Division 1 football game next Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 24 May 2021, 12:11 PM
42 minutes ago
Armagh, Cork, Dublin and Galway will all be in action.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

SIX GAMES ARE on the Gaelic Games schedule for live TV coverage next weekend.

With the hurling league taking a break, the focus is on the last round of the football league matches and the ladies football action continues.

On Saturday there are two all-Ulster matches on as Cavan play Derry while Armagh take on Donegal.

There’s also a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland ladies football final with Cork taking on Dublin.

Then on Sunday it’s Dublin against Galway and Roscommon against Kerry in the key Division 1 matches while Clare host Cork in a key Division 2 tie.

All the matches that are not televised live can be watched on the GAA GO streaming service.

Here’s the list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • 3pm: Cavan v Derry, TG4 – (Division 3 North Football)
  • 7.30pm: Armagh v Donegal, eir Sport – (Division 1 North Football)
  • 7.35pm: Cork v Dublin, TG4 – (Division 1 Ladies Football)

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: Clare v Cork, TG4 – (Division 2 South Football)
  • 3.45pm: Galway v Dublin, TG4 – (Division 1 South Football)
  • 3.45pm: Roscommon v Kerry, TG4 app & deferred on TV – (Division 1 South Football)

