8 GAA games live as part of this week's TV coverage

IT’S A MAJOR week of TV coverage of live GAA matches with three senior and five U20 ties set to be shown.

Next Saturday sees Cork against Kerry live on Sky Sports in the Munster football championship, while Sunday afternoon’s double bill on RTÉ is the Munster hurling meeting of Limerick and Tipperary, and the Ulster football showdown involving Cavan and Donegal.

TG4′s U20 coverage involves the Leinster hurling semi-finals today, the Munster hurling final on Wednesday night and the All-Ireland football semi-finals will be held next weekend.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Monday

2pm: TG4 – Wexford v Dublin – Leinster U20 hurling semi-final.

4pm: TG4 – Kilkenny v Galway – Leinster U20 hurling semi-final.

Wednesday

7.30pm: TG4 – Limerick v Tipperary – Munster U20 hurling final.

Saturday

4pm: TG4 – Sligo v Kildare – All-Ireland U20 football semi-final.

6pm: Sky Sports Arena – Cork v Kerry – Munster senior football semi-final.

Sunday

1pm: TG4 – Kerry v Tyrone – All-Ireland U20 football semi-final.

2pm: RTÉ 2 – Limerick v Tipperary – Munster senior hurling championship.