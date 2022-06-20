Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 20 June 2022
8 games in next weekend's GAA live TV coverage

Plenty to enjoy this week for GAA fans.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 20 Jun 2022, 3:53 PM
33 minutes ago 922 Views 0 Comments
CROKE PARK IS the focus for next weekend’s GAA action with all four All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals live on TV.

Sky Sports Arena have the Derry v Clare and Dublin v Cork matches on Saturday, while the RTÉ double-header on Sunday involves Galway playing Armagh and Kerry taking on Mayo.

TG4 have four matches on Saturday with the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals (Galway v Derry and Mayo v Kerry), and two senior ladies football championship ties as Cork take on Waterford and Dublin meet Mayo. 

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • 1pm: TG4 – Galway v Derry – All-Ireland minor football semi-final.
  • 2.45pm: TG4 – Mayo v Kerry – All-Ireland minor football semi-final.
  • 3.45pm: Sky Sports Arena – Derry v Clare – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
  • 5pm: TG4 – Cork v Waterford – All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.
  • 6pm: Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Cork – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
  • 7.15pm: TG4 – Dublin v Mayo – All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Armagh - All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
  • 4pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Mayo – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game highlights.

