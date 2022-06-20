8 games in next weekend's GAA live TV coverage

Croke Park is in the spotlight for next weekend.

CROKE PARK IS the focus for next weekend’s GAA action with all four All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals live on TV.

Sky Sports Arena have the Derry v Clare and Dublin v Cork matches on Saturday, while the RTÉ double-header on Sunday involves Galway playing Armagh and Kerry taking on Mayo.

TG4 have four matches on Saturday with the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals (Galway v Derry and Mayo v Kerry), and two senior ladies football championship ties as Cork take on Waterford and Dublin meet Mayo.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

1pm: TG4 – Galway v Derry – All-Ireland minor football semi-final.

2.45pm: TG4 – Mayo v Kerry – All-Ireland minor football semi-final.

3.45pm: Sky Sports Arena – Derry v Clare – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.

5pm: TG4 – Cork v Waterford – All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

6pm: Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Cork – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.

7.15pm: TG4 – Dublin v Mayo – All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

Sunday

1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Armagh - All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.

4pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Mayo – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game highlights.

