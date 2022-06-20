8 games in next weekend's GAA live TV coverage

CROKE PARK IS the focus for next weekend’s GAA action with all four All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals live on TV.
Sky Sports Arena have the Derry v Clare and Dublin v Cork matches on Saturday, while the RTÉ double-header on Sunday involves Galway playing Armagh and Kerry taking on Mayo.
TG4 have four matches on Saturday with the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals (Galway v Derry and Mayo v Kerry), and two senior ladies football championship ties as Cork take on Waterford and Dublin meet Mayo.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday
- 1pm: TG4 – Galway v Derry – All-Ireland minor football semi-final.
- 2.45pm: TG4 – Mayo v Kerry – All-Ireland minor football semi-final.
- 3.45pm: Sky Sports Arena – Derry v Clare – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
- 5pm: TG4 – Cork v Waterford – All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.
- 6pm: Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Cork – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
- 7.15pm: TG4 – Dublin v Mayo – All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.
Sunday
- 1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Armagh - All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
- 4pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Mayo – All-Ireland senior football quarter-final.
- 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game highlights.

