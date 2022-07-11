5 games live in next weekend's GAA TV coverage

THERE ARE FIVE games live on TV next weekend as the All-Ireland hurling, camogie and ladies football championships enter the crunch stage.

Action from Limerick and Kilkenny in 2019. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

TG4 have the ladies football double-header live from Croke Park next Saturday afternoon as Mayo, Kerry, Meath and Donegal all partake.

RTÉ will have their cameras in Semple Stadium for the camogie quarter-finals featuring Limerick, Waterford, Dublin and Kilkenny.

The All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals take place next Saturday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Then on Sunday it’s RTÉ and Sky Sports with live coverage for the hurling decider involving Limerick and Kilkenny.

The All-Ireland hurling final sees the traditional Up For The Match build-up programme on Saturday with the highlights show next Sunday night.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

2pm: TG4 – Mayo v Kerry – All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final.

3.15pm: RTÉ 2 – Limerick v Waterford – All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final.

4pm: TG4 – Meath v Donegal – All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final.

5.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Dublin v Kilkenny - All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final.

9.45pm: RTÉ 1 – Up For The Match – All-Ireland hurling final.

Sunday

3.30pm: RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena – Limerick v Kilkenny – All-Ireland senior hurling final.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game highlights.

