6 games live in next weekend's GAA TV coverage

Croke Park is the focus for Dublin-Kerry.

Croke Park is the focus for Dublin-Kerry.

CROKE PARK TAKES centre stage next weekend with three marquee football games at senior football level live on TV.

On Saturday it’s Cavan against Westmeath in the inaugural Tailteann Cup decider, live on RTÉ, and Derry play Galway in the first of the All-Ireland senior semi-finals, a match live on both RTÉ and Sky Sports.

On Sunday then it’s the glamour pairing of Dublin against Kerry in the second of the All-Ireland football semi-finals, both RTÉ and Sky Sports covering it.

Advertisement

TG4 have the All-Ireland minor football final on Friday night with Galway playing Mayo, while the station has two ladies football quarter-finals on Saturday, Armagh meet Kerry and Meath take on Galway.

Here are the full details of what’s in store:

Friday

7.15pm: TG4 – Galway v Mayo – All-Ireland minor football final.

Saturday

3pm: RTÉ 2 – Cavan v Westmeath – Tailteann Cup final.

5pm: TG4 – Armagh v Kerry – All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final.

5.30pm: RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena – Derry v Galway – All-Ireland senior football semi-final.

7.15pm: TG4 – Meath v Galway – All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final.

Sunday

3.30pm: RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Kerry – All-Ireland senior football semi-final.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game highlights.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!