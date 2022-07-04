Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 4 July 2022
Advertisement

6 games live in next weekend's GAA TV coverage

Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Jul 2022, 2:53 PM
30 minutes ago 830 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5807316
Croke Park is the focus for Dublin-Kerry.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Croke Park is the focus for Dublin-Kerry.
Croke Park is the focus for Dublin-Kerry.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CROKE PARK TAKES centre stage next weekend with three marquee football games at senior football level live on TV.

On Saturday it’s Cavan against Westmeath in the inaugural Tailteann Cup decider, live on RTÉ, and Derry play Galway in the first of the All-Ireland senior semi-finals, a match live on both RTÉ and Sky Sports.

On Sunday then it’s the glamour pairing of Dublin against Kerry in the second of the All-Ireland football semi-finals, both RTÉ and Sky Sports covering it.

TG4 have the All-Ireland minor football final on Friday night with Galway playing Mayo, while the station has two ladies football quarter-finals on Saturday, Armagh meet Kerry and Meath take on Galway.

Here are the full details of what’s in store:

Friday

  • 7.15pm: TG4 – Galway v Mayo – All-Ireland minor football final.

Saturday

  • 3pm: RTÉ 2 – Cavan v Westmeath – Tailteann Cup final.
  • 5pm: TG4 – Armagh v Kerry – All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final.
  • 5.30pm: RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena – Derry v Galway – All-Ireland senior football semi-final.
  • 7.15pm: TG4 – Meath v Galway – All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final.

Sunday

  • 3.30pm: RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Kerry – All-Ireland senior football semi-final.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game highlights.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie