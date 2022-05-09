7 games live as part of this week's GAA TV coverage

Dublin, Clare and Kildare all in action.

HURLING IS THE main focus in the GAA schedule for this week’s live TV coverage.

Five of the seven games being shown are hurling encounters with three senior provincial round-robin ties on next weekend.

Sky Sports have the Leinster meeting of Dublin against Kilkenny on Saturday, while the RTÉ double-bill on The Sunday Game involves the Munster games with Waterford playing Cork and Clare facing Limerick. The Ulster semi-final on BBC Northern Ireland involves Derry meeting Monaghan.

Before that TG4 have the Leinster U20 hurling and Munster minor hurling finals midweek, before next Saturday they will cover the All-Ireland U20 football final as Kildare play Tyrone.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Monday

7.30pm: TG4 – Kilkenny v Wexford – Leinster U20 hurling final.

Wednesday

7.30pm: TG4 – Tipperary v Clare – Munster minor hurling final

Saturday

5pm: TG4 – Kildare v Tyrone – All-Ireland U20 football final

7pm: Sky Sports Arena – Dublin v Kilkenny – Leinster senior hurling championship

Sunday

2pm: RTÉ 2 – Waterford v Cork – Munster senior hurling championship

4pm: RTÉ 2 – Clare v Limerick – Munster senior hurling championship