Here are the nine GAA games set for live TV coverage next weekend

Mannion, Clifford and O'Sullivan are some of the stars in action next weekend.

NINE GAMES ARE on the Gaelic Games menu for next weekend’s live TV coverage as the league action continues.

It’s a football and hurling weekend while the ladies football leagues also commence for 2021. It’s the latter which begins the weekend’s action with last year’s finalists Cork facing Tipperary on Friday night while Mayo take on Galway on Saturday night.

In hurling there’s live coverage of Galway against Tipperary on Saturday, while a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland decider involving Limerick and Waterford is on the agenda for Sunday.

In football the big showdown sees Dublin meet Kerry on Sunday while Mayo, Donegal and Tyrone are some of the big guns playing on Saturday.

The GAA GO service will be providing coverage of the Division 1-4 clashes in football as well as the non-televised Division 1 games in hurling while there are also camogie league ties live-streamed.

Here’s the full schedule of GAA action on TV this weekend:

Friday

7.30pm: Cork v Tipperary (Ladies Football) – TG4

Saturday

1.30pm: Tipperary v Galway (Hurling) – TG4

3pm: Westmeath v Mayo (Gaelic Football) – Eir Sport

5pm: Donegal v Monaghan (Gaelic Football) – RTÉ 2 & Eir Sport

7pm: Armagh v Tyrone (Gaelic Football) – Eir

7.30pm: Mayo v Galway (Ladies Football) – TG4

Sunday

1.45pm: Dublin v Kerry (Gaelic Football) – TG4

2pm: Kilkenny v Wexford (Hurling) – TG4 app

3.45pm: Waterford v Limerick (Hurling) – TG4

