Dublin: 11°C Monday 17 May 2021
Here are the nine GAA games set for live TV coverage next weekend

Dublin against Kerry next Sunday is one of the glamour ties on the agenda.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 May 2021, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,739 Views
Mannion, Clifford and O'Sullivan are some of the stars in action next weekend.
Image: INPHO
Mannion, Clifford and O'Sullivan are some of the stars in action next weekend.
Mannion, Clifford and O'Sullivan are some of the stars in action next weekend.
Image: INPHO

NINE GAMES ARE on the Gaelic Games menu for next weekend’s live TV coverage as the league action continues.

It’s a football and hurling weekend while the ladies football leagues also commence for 2021. It’s the latter which begins the weekend’s action with last year’s finalists Cork facing Tipperary on Friday night while Mayo take on Galway on Saturday night.

In hurling there’s live coverage of Galway against Tipperary on Saturday, while a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland decider involving Limerick and Waterford is on the agenda for Sunday.

In football the big showdown sees Dublin meet Kerry on Sunday while Mayo, Donegal and Tyrone are some of the big guns playing on Saturday.

The GAA GO service will be providing coverage of the Division 1-4 clashes in football as well as the non-televised Division 1 games in hurling while there are also camogie league ties live-streamed.

Here’s the full schedule of GAA action on TV this weekend:

Friday

  • 7.30pm: Cork v Tipperary (Ladies Football) – TG4

Saturday

  • 1.30pm: Tipperary v Galway (Hurling) – TG4
  • 3pm: Westmeath v Mayo (Gaelic Football) – Eir Sport
  • 5pm: Donegal v Monaghan (Gaelic Football) – RTÉ 2 & Eir Sport
  • 7pm: Armagh v Tyrone (Gaelic Football) – Eir
  • 7.30pm: Mayo v Galway (Ladies Football) – TG4

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: Dublin v Kerry (Gaelic Football) – TG4
  • 2pm: Kilkenny v Wexford (Hurling) – TG4 app
  • 3.45pm: Waterford v Limerick (Hurling) – TG4

Read next:

