9 games live on TV across this week's GAA inter-county schedule

NINE GAMES ARE covered live next weekend as the inter-county action reaches a key stage across the All-Ireland championships.

The senior hurling semi-finals feature Kilkenny against Clare on Saturday, while it’s Cork against Limerick on Sunday, both games live on RTÉ.

The camogie quarter-finals are also live on RTÉ, both games acting as curtain-raisers in Croke Park, while the four senior ladies football quarter-finals are live across the weekend on TG4.

The All-Ireland minor football trophy is also up for grabs on Sunday with the all-Ulster meeting of Armagh and Derry.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park, 3pm – RTÉ One.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 12.30pm – RTÉ One.

All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-finals

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.15pm – TG4.

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5.15pm - TG4.

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 7.30pm - TG4.

Sunday 7 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Limerick v Cork, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland minor football final

Armagh v Derry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 2pm – TG4.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

Galway v Waterford, Croke Park, 1.30pm – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final