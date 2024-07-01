Advertisement
Action from the Cork-Limerick All-Ireland semi-final in 2018. James Crombie/INPHO
9 games live on TV across this week's GAA inter-county schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
5.51pm, 1 Jul 2024
NINE GAMES ARE covered live next weekend as the inter-county action reaches a key stage across the All-Ireland championships.

The senior hurling semi-finals feature Kilkenny against Clare on Saturday, while it’s Cork against Limerick on Sunday, both games live on RTÉ.

The camogie quarter-finals are also live on RTÉ, both games acting as curtain-raisers in Croke Park, while the four senior ladies football quarter-finals are live across the weekend on TG4.

The All-Ireland minor football trophy is also up for grabs on Sunday with the all-Ulster meeting of Armagh and Derry.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park, 3pm – RTÉ One.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

  • Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 12.30pm – RTÉ One.

All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-finals

  • Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.15pm – TG4.
  • Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5.15pm - TG4.
  • Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 7.30pm - TG4.

Sunday 7 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Limerick v Cork, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland minor football final

  • Armagh v Derry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 2pm – TG4.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

  • Galway v Waterford, Croke Park, 1.30pm – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final

  • Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5.45pm – TG4.
