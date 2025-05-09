Séamus Power one shot off the lead after sizzling 64 in Myrtle Beach

SÉAMUS POWER IS just one shot off the lead at the Myrtle Beach Classic after shooting an impressive 64 to keep him in touch with Canadian leader Mackenzie Hughes.

Power is tied on seven-under alongside America’s Will Chandler and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark. The Waterford man made a brilliant start to his first round with birdies on the second and fourth holes before going to four-under with an eagle on the eighth after holing out from 161 yards.

Power picked up three more birdies at the 11th, 15th and 16th holes to give him a bogey-free seven-under 64.

Meanwhile on the LPGA, Leona Maguire is in a tie for 92nd after an opening round of two-over 74. Five bogeys hampered Maguire’s round although she also enjoyed birdies at the third, eighth and 11th.

World number two Jeeno Thitikul has a two-shot lead on eight-under.

Conor Purcell is in action on the DP World Tour and has started his second round at the Turkish Airlines Open. He finished his first round on four-over 75. His round included three bogeys, one double-bogey and two birdies.

Purcell has started the second round on the back nine, and is currently on five-over on the 15th.