8 GAA games will be covered in next weekend's live TV coverage

There’s plenty to get stuck into next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 28 Feb 2022, 6:45 AM
11 minutes ago
Mark Coleman and Conor Whelan will be in opposition next Saturday night.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EIGHT GAA GAMES will be shown live next weekend as part of a varied schedule for fans.

The action begins on Saturday afternoon with a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland ladies football final as Meath play Dublin in a league encounter on TG4

Then there’s an RTÉ double-header of hurling league action with Dublin playing Kilkenny and Cork hosting Galway.

On Sunday, TG4 have live hurling league ties with Waterford, Tipperary, Clare, Limerick, Laois and Antrim all in action.

RTÉ will be live from Croke Park on Sunday for the 2021 All-Ireland senior and intermediate camogie club finals.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • 3pm: TG4 – Meath v Dublin – Division 1 ladies football league.
  • 5pm: RTÉ 2 – Dublin v Kilkenny – Division 1 hurling league.
  • 7pm: RTÉ 2 – Cork v Galway – Division 1 hurling league.

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: TG4 – Waterford v Tipperary – Division 1 hurling league.
  • 1.45pm: TG4 app – Clare v Limerick – Division 1 hurling league…(deferred coverage at 5.30pm on TG4)
  • 2pm: RTÉ 2 – Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) v St Rynagh’s (Offaly) – All-Ireland intermediate club camogie final.
  • 3.45pm: TG4 – Laois v Antrim – Division 1 hurling league.
  • 4pm: RTÉ 2 – Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford) v Sarsfields (Galway) – AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights.

