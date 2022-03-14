9 GAA games live as part of this week's TV coverage

Mayo and Tyrone face off next Saturday night.

NINE GAA GAMES are live on TV this week as part of a hectic week of action.

Croke Park is the focus on Thursday for the All-Ireland senior colleges football and hurling finals, with the prestigious Hogan Cup and Croke Cup titles on offer. There are Kerry, Kildare, Limerick and Kilkenny sides all chasing glory in the deciders.

On Saturday there is football and hurling league action, along with the Division 1 ladies football semi-finals.

Then Sunday sees Kilkenny against Waterford in hurling, while a pair of football games involving Armagh facing Kerry and Dublin meeting Donegal.

TG4 will trial a ‘picture in picture’ feature during their live coverage of Kilkenny v Waterford. These will show cutaways that feature the major moments from two key other Division 1 hurling matches, Limerick v Offaly and Laois v Dublin.

Here’s what’s in store:

Thursday

2pm: TG4 – St Brendan’s Killarney v Naas CBS – Hogan Cup final.

4pm: TG4 – St Kieran’s Kilkenny v Ardscoil Rís – Croke Cup final.

Saturday

1pm: TG4 – Dublin v Donegal – Division 1 ladies football league semi-final.

2pm: BBC Sport NI site – Down v Kerry – Division 2 hurling league.

3pm: TG4 – Meath v Mayo – Division 1 ladies football league semi-final.

5.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Tyrone v Mayo – Division 1 football league.

Sunday

1.45pm: TG4 – Kilkenny v Waterford – Division 1 hurling league.

2pm: TG4 app – Armagh v Kerry – Division 1 football league…(Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm)

3.45pm: TG4 – Dublin v Donegal – Division 1 football league.

