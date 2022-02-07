8 GAA games live in next weekend's TV and livestream coverage

GAA FANS ARE set for a huge weekend of TV and livestream coverage next weekend with eight games set to be covered.

It’s Round 2 of the hurling with Saturday’s matches featuring Antrim hosting Dublin and All-Ireland champions Limerick welcome Henry Shefflin’s Galway to the Gaelic Grounds.

Croke Park hosts the best club sides in the country as the All-Ireland senior finals taking place on Saturday with a Kilkenny (Ballyhale) against Waterford (Ballygunner) final in store for the hurling, while Down’s Kilcoo and Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes meet in the football decider.

The ladies football league commences with Round 1 and there’s a Saturday night Division 1 fixture as Donegal face Galway live on TG4.

Then on Sunday it’s all hurling action with Clare, Wexford, Cork, Offaly, Kilkenny and Tipperary all being covered.

There is also set to be colleges action live-streamed midweek with the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals and Sigerson Cup semi-finals down for decision, those details have yet to be finalised.

Here’s what’s in store:

Saturday

2pm: BBC IPlayer and GAA Go – Antrim v Dublin – Division 1 hurling league.

3pm: TG4 – Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford) – All-Ireland senior club hurling final.

5pm: TG4 – Kilcoo (Down) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) – All-Ireland senior club football final.

7pm: RTÉ 2 – Limerick v Galway – Division 1 hurling league.

7.30pm: TG4 – Donegal v Galway – Division 1 ladies football league.

Sunday

1.45pm: TG4 – Clare v Wexford - Division 1 hurling league.

2pm: TG4 app – Offaly v Cork – Division 1 hurling league… (deferred coverage at 5.30pm on TG4)

3.45pm: TG4 – Tipp v Kilkenny – Division 1 hurling league.