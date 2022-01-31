Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin-Kerry showdown and the Limerick hurlers feature in this week's live GAA TV coverage

There’s plenty to get stuck into.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 31 Jan 2022, 12:11 PM
17 minutes ago 478 Views 0 Comments
Austin Stack Park (file photo).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THE RETURN OF inter-county hurling action and some big football games dominate this week’s GAA TV coverage. 

RTÉ’s live game next Saturday sees Kerry and Dublin face off in Tralee while BBC Northern Ireland are live-streaming the clash of Down and Galway.

TG4′s GAA BEO coverage on Sunday features the hurlers of Limerick, Wexford, Dublin and Waterford, with the football meeting of Tyrone and Armagh deferred.

It’s also a huge weekend on the club front with four All-Ireland finals in the junior and intermediate grades, across Saturday and Sunday in Croke Park. All four games are live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store in the GAA coverage:

Saturday

  • 3pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Ballygiblin (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny) – All-Ireland JHC club final.
  • 5pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Naas (Kildare) – All-Ireland IHC club final.
  • 5pm: BBC NI Sport – Down v Galway – Division 2 football league.
  • 7pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Dublin – Division 1 football league.

Sunday

  • 1.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Kilmeena (Mayo) – All-Ireland JFC club final.
  • 1.45pm: TG4 – Wexford v Limerick – Division 1 hurling league.
  • 3.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Trim (Meath) v Steelstown Brian Ógs – All-Ireland IFC club final.
  • 3.45pm: TG4 – Dublin v Waterford – Division 1 hurling league.
  • 5.30pm: TG4 (Deferred) – Armagh v Tyrone – Division 1 football league.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Allianz League Sunday Highlights.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

