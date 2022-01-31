Dublin-Kerry showdown and the Limerick hurlers feature in this week's live GAA TV coverage

THE RETURN OF inter-county hurling action and some big football games dominate this week’s GAA TV coverage.

RTÉ’s live game next Saturday sees Kerry and Dublin face off in Tralee while BBC Northern Ireland are live-streaming the clash of Down and Galway.

TG4′s GAA BEO coverage on Sunday features the hurlers of Limerick, Wexford, Dublin and Waterford, with the football meeting of Tyrone and Armagh deferred.

It’s also a huge weekend on the club front with four All-Ireland finals in the junior and intermediate grades, across Saturday and Sunday in Croke Park. All four games are live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store in the GAA coverage:

Saturday

3pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Ballygiblin (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny) – All-Ireland JHC club final.

5pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Naas (Kildare) – All-Ireland IHC club final.

5pm: BBC NI Sport – Down v Galway – Division 2 football league.

7pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Dublin – Division 1 football league.

Sunday

1.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Kilmeena (Mayo) – All-Ireland JFC club final.

1.45pm: TG4 – Wexford v Limerick – Division 1 hurling league.

3.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Trim (Meath) v Steelstown Brian Ógs – All-Ireland IFC club final.

3.45pm: TG4 – Dublin v Waterford – Division 1 hurling league.

5.30pm: TG4 (Deferred) – Armagh v Tyrone – Division 1 football league.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Allianz League Sunday Highlights.