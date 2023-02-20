9 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

A DOUBLE WEEKEND in the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues awaits next weekend with plenty games covered live across TV and streaming services.

Saturday’s live TV games see Kerry play Armagh and Mayo host Tyrone, both in Division 1. There is also schools coverage with the Hogan Cup football semi-finals along with Dublin against Mayo in the ladies football league.

Then on Sunday there is football coverage of the Division 1 clashes with Donegal taking on Galway and Monaghan facing Roscommon, along with the Division 2 tie of Kildare and Derry.

There is also a glamour hurling tie as All-Ireland champions Limerick travel to face Galway.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Saturday

Allianz Leagues

Football

2pm: Antrim v Fermanagh, Corrigan Park, Belfast – Division 3.

4pm: Waterford v Wexford, SETU Arena, Carriganore – Division 4.

5pm: Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – Division 1 - RTÉ 2.

6pm: Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry – Division 3.

7pm: Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar – Division 1 - TG4.

7pm: Dublin v Clare, Croke Park – Division 2.

7pm: Laois v Wicklow, Portlaoise – Division 4.

Hurling

1pm: Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham – Division 3B.

2pm: Kerry v Offaly, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney – Division 2A.

2pm: Lancashire v Cavan, Abbottstown – Division 3B.

5pm: Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park – Division 1.

Hogan Cup semi-finals

12.30pm: St Brendan’s Killarney (Kerry) v Summerhill College (Sligo), Tuam Stadium - TG4 YouTube.

2.15pm: Omagh CBS v Naas CBS, Clones - TG4 YouTube.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

2pm: Kerry v Meath, Brosna.

4.30pm: Dublin v Mayo, DCU St Clare’s - TG4.

Sunday

Allianz Leagues

Football

12.30pm: Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny – Division 1 - TG4.

1pm: London v Sligo, Ruislip – Division 4.

2pm: Kildare v Derry, Newbridge – Division 2 - BBC iPlayer.

2pm: Meath v Louth, Navan – Division 2.

2pm: Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Park; Offaly v Cavan, Tullamore – Division 3.

2pm: Leitrim v Carlow, Carrick-on-Shannon – Division 4.

2.30pm: Monaghan v Roscommon, Clones – Division 1 - TG4 app.

3.45pm: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Division 2.

Hurling

12.30pm: Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg – Division 2A; Wicklow v London, Aughrim – Division 2B; Monaghan v Louth, Castleblayney – Division 3A.

1pm: Sligo v Tyrone, Markievicz Park – Division 2B.

1pm: Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, Dungarvan – Division 1.

1.45pm: Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park; Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Division 1.

2pm: Laois v Kilkenny, Portlaoise – Division 1.

2pm: Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park – Division 2A.

2pm: Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds; Fermanagh v Roscommon, Brewster Park, Enniskillen – Division 3A.

2.30pm: Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium – Division 1 - TG4.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

12.30pm: Cork v Donegal, Mallow.

2pm: Waterford v Galway, TBC.

