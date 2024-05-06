7 senior and U20 games live across this week's GAA TV-streaming schedule

SEVEN GAMES ACROSS the GAA senior and U20 championships are live as part of this week’s TV-streaming schedule.
RTÉ have the Leinster and Ulster football deciders next Sunday, Dublin meeting Louth in Leinster, while it’s Armagh against Donegal in Ulster, that game is also live on BBC Northern Ireland.
On Saturday there are two hurling matches on GAAGO, Kilkenny playing Carlow in Leinster, while in Munster there’s a huge clash as Cork entertain Limerick.
GAAGO also have a live Tailteann Cup opener on Saturday with Kildare hosting Longford.
The U20 football championship action gathers pace with next Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-finals, Kerry taking on Meath, while it’s Roscommon going up against Tyrone, both of those on TG4.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 7 May
Munster minor football semi-finals
Kerry v Tipperary, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.
Cork v Clare, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Quilty, 7pm.
Leinster minor football semi-finals
Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm.
Kildare v Dublin, Manguard Park, 7.30pm.
*****
Wednesday 8 May
Leinster U20 hurling quarter-finals
Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 7pm.
Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 7pm.
*****
Thursday 9 May
Munster minor hurling championship
Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.
Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.
*****
Friday 10 May
Munster U20 hurling championship
Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7.30pm.
Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm.
Connacht minor football championship
Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 7pm.
Leitrim v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon, 7pm.
*****
Saturday 11 May
Leinster senior hurling championship
Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 4pm.
Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4.30pm.
Munster senior hurling championship
Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm – GAAGO.
All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals
Meath v Kerry, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm - TG4.
Roscommon v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 5pm - TG4.
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Offaly v London, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park, 3pm.
Fermanagh v Wicklow, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm.
Down v Limerick, Páirc Esler, Newry, 4pm.
Kildare v Longford, Manguard Park, 6pm - GAAGO.
Leitrim v Waterford, Ballinamore, 6pm.
Ulster minor football quarter-finals
Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 12pm.
Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1.30pm.
Leinster minor hurling quarter-finals
Kildare v Kilkenny, Manguard Park, 1pm.
Offaly v Wexford, Faithful Fieds, 5.30pm.
Christy Ring Cup
Derry v London, Owenbeg, 1.30pm.
Tyrone v Kildare, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 2pm.
Nickey Rackard Cup
Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.
Mayo v Armagh, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm.
Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen, 2pm.
Lory Meagher Cup
Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni, Time TBC.
Fermanagh v Lancashire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm.
Leitrim v Warwickshire, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo, 3.30pm.
*****
Sunday 12 May
Leinster senior football final
Dublin v Louth, Croke Park, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2.
Ulster senior football final
Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 4pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.30pm.
Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.
Christy Ring Cup
Wicklow v Sligo, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.