7 senior and U20 games live across this week's GAA TV-streaming schedule

SEVEN GAMES ACROSS the GAA senior and U20 championships are live as part of this week’s TV-streaming schedule.

RTÉ have the Leinster and Ulster football deciders next Sunday, Dublin meeting Louth in Leinster, while it’s Armagh against Donegal in Ulster, that game is also live on BBC Northern Ireland.

On Saturday there are two hurling matches on GAAGO, Kilkenny playing Carlow in Leinster, while in Munster there’s a huge clash as Cork entertain Limerick.

GAAGO also have a live Tailteann Cup opener on Saturday with Kildare hosting Longford.

The U20 football championship action gathers pace with next Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-finals, Kerry taking on Meath, while it’s Roscommon going up against Tyrone, both of those on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 7 May

Munster minor football semi-finals

Kerry v Tipperary, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Cork v Clare, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Quilty, 7pm.

Leinster minor football semi-finals

Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm.

Kildare v Dublin, Manguard Park, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 8 May

Leinster U20 hurling quarter-finals

Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 7pm.

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 7pm.

*****

Thursday 9 May

Munster minor hurling championship

Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7pm.

*****

Friday 10 May

Munster U20 hurling championship

Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 7.30pm.

Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm.

Connacht minor football championship

Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 7pm.

Leitrim v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 11 May

Leinster senior hurling championship

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 4pm.

Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4.30pm.

Munster senior hurling championship

Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm – GAAGO.



All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

Meath v Kerry, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm - TG4.

Roscommon v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 5pm - TG4.

Kerry U20 football boss Tomás Ó Sé. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Offaly v London, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park, 3pm.

Fermanagh v Wicklow, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm.

Down v Limerick, Páirc Esler, Newry, 4pm.

Kildare v Longford, Manguard Park, 6pm - GAAGO.

Leitrim v Waterford, Ballinamore, 6pm.

Ulster minor football quarter-finals

Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 12pm.

Armagh v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1.30pm.

Leinster minor hurling quarter-finals

Kildare v Kilkenny, Manguard Park, 1pm.

Offaly v Wexford, Faithful Fieds, 5.30pm.

Christy Ring Cup

Derry v London, Owenbeg, 1.30pm.

Tyrone v Kildare, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 2pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

Mayo v Armagh, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm.

Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni, Time TBC.

Fermanagh v Lancashire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm.

Leitrim v Warwickshire, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo, 3.30pm.

*****

Sunday 12 May

Leinster senior football final

Dublin v Louth, Croke Park, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football final

Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 4pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

Jim McGuinness and Kieran McGeeney. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.30pm.

Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Christy Ring Cup

Wicklow v Sligo, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.