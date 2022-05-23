Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

8 games live as part of this week's GAA TV and streaming coverage

Plenty to enjoy this week for GAA fans.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 23 May 2022, 8:08 PM
49 minutes ago 1,706 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5772114
Four provincial football finals on this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Four provincial football finals on this weekend.
Four provincial football finals on this weekend.
Image: INPHO

PROVINCIAL SENIOR FOOTBALL finals are the focus for the GAA schedule next weekend with all four live on RTÉ 2.

They provide the centrepiece of the TV coverage plan with the Munster and Leinster finals live on Saturday, while the Connacht and Ulster finals are live on Sunday.

The Leinster senior ladies football final is live next Saturday on TG4, a game that is a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider between Meath and Dublin.

There is also Tailteann Cup coverage on GAAGO, while minor championship ties are on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Friday

  • 7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Galway v Sligo – Connacht minor football championship.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Saturday

  • 12pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Laois v Galway – All-Ireland minor hurling championship.
  • 2pm: GAAGO – Leitrim v Antrim – Tailteann Cup Round 1.
  • 2.30pm: TG4 – Meath v Dublin – Leinster senior ladies football final.
  • 3pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Limerick – Munster senior football final.
  • 5pm: RTÉ 2 – Dublin v Kildare – Leinster senior football final.

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Roscommon – Connacht senior football final.
  • 4pm: RTÉ 2 & BBC Northern Ireland - Derry v Donegal – Ulster senior football final.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie