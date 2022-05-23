8 games live as part of this week's GAA TV and streaming coverage

Four provincial football finals on this weekend.

PROVINCIAL SENIOR FOOTBALL finals are the focus for the GAA schedule next weekend with all four live on RTÉ 2.

They provide the centrepiece of the TV coverage plan with the Munster and Leinster finals live on Saturday, while the Connacht and Ulster finals are live on Sunday.

The Leinster senior ladies football final is live next Saturday on TG4, a game that is a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider between Meath and Dublin.

There is also Tailteann Cup coverage on GAAGO, while minor championship ties are on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Friday

7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Galway v Sligo – Connacht minor football championship.

Saturday

12pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Laois v Galway – All-Ireland minor hurling championship.

2pm: GAAGO – Leitrim v Antrim – Tailteann Cup Round 1.

2.30pm: TG4 – Meath v Dublin – Leinster senior ladies football final.

3pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Limerick – Munster senior football final.

5pm: RTÉ 2 – Dublin v Kildare – Leinster senior football final.

Sunday

1.45pm: RTÉ 2 – Galway v Roscommon – Connacht senior football final.