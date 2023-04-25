13 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule

THERE ARE 13 games live on TV and streaming services this week as the GAA inter-county championship coverage continues.

The midweek focus is the U20 action with the Leinster football final tonight, the Ulster decider tomorrow night and Munster hurling round-robin games on Friday night.

On Saturday there are live games in Ulster football from Omagh, Munster hurling from Limerick and two U20 hurling quarter-finals in Leinster.

Sunday’s coverage involves Leinster hurling in Kilkenny, Munster hurling in Cork, Ulster football in Clones, and the Leinster football semi-finals from Croke Park.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA provincial senior championship fixtures that are on the agenda:

Tuesday

Leinster U20 football final

7.30pm: Dublin v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park - TG4 app.

Wednesday

Ulster U20 football final

7.30pm: Derry v Down, Box-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh - TG4.



Friday

Munster U20 hurling round 5

7.30pm: Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds - TG4.

7.30pm: Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles - TG4 app.

Saturday

Ulster senior football semi-final

5pm: Derry v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh - GAAGO.

Leinster senior hurling round 2

6pm: Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

6pm: Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park.

Munster senior hurling round 2

7pm: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds - GAAGO.

Leinster U20 hurling quarter-finals

1pm: Offaly v Galway, Tullamore - Spórt TG4 YouTube

1pm: Westmeath v Wexford, Mullingar - Spórt TG4 YouTube

Sunday

Leinster senior football semi-finals

1.45pm: Louth v Offaly, Croke Park - GAAGO.

4pm: Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park - GAAGO.

Leinster senior hurling round 2

2pm: Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park - RTÉ 2.

Munster senior hurling round 2

4pm: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh - RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football semi-final

4pm: Armagh v Down, Clones - BBC NI.

