14 GAA county games live this week in TV and streaming coverage

Donegal, Clare and Galway all in action this week.

GAA FANS HAVE plenty to get stuck into this week with a packed programme of action live on TV and streaming services.

The main games in the senior championships next weekend see Sky Sports have two hurling showdowns on Saturday as Wexford play Dublin and Limerick face Waterford.

The Sunday Game on RTÉ will have live coverage in Munster of Tipperary against Clare in hurling and in Connacht of Mayo against Galway in football. BBC Northern Ireland have both the weekend’s Ulster senior football ties live as Antrim meet Cavan and Donegal play Armagh.

Before that there are games across all four provinces on TG4′s platforms this week in the U20 championships.

Both football and hurling are covered, starting with two Munster football semi-finals this evening. The big games see Sligo take on Mayo in the Connacht football final on Wednesday night and then Cavan play Tyrone in the Ulster football final on Friday night.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Monday

5.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Limerick v Cork – Munster U20 football semi-final.

7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Clare v Kerry – Munster U20 football semi-final.

Tuesday

7.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Laois v Wexford – Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final.

Wednesday

6pm: TG4.ie & TG4 app – Mayo v Sligo – Connacht U20 football final…(deferred coverage on TG4 at 7.20pm)

6.15pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Kilkenny v Offaly – Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final.

7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Cork v Limerick – Munster U20 hurling group game.

7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Waterford v Kerry – Munster U20 hurling group game.

Friday

8pm: TG4 app – Tyrone v Cavan – Ulster U20 football final.

Saturday

2pm: BBC Northern Ireland – Antrim v Cavan – Ulster senior football championship.

5pm: Sky Sports Arena – Wexford v Dublin– Leinster senior hurling championship.

7pm: Sky Sports Arena – Limerick v Waterford – Munster senior hurling championship.

Sunday

2pm: RTÉ 2 – Tipperary v Clare – Munster senior hurling championship.

2pm: BBC Northern Ireland – Donegal v Armagh – Ulster senior football championship.

4pm: RTÉ 2 – Mayo v Galway – Connacht senior football championship.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game.

