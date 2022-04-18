Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 18 April 2022
14 GAA county games live this week in TV and streaming coverage

Action from all four provinces this week.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 18 Apr 2022, 2:19 PM
15 minutes ago 498 Views 0 Comments
Donegal, Clare and Galway all in action this week.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

GAA FANS HAVE plenty to get stuck into this week with a packed programme of action live on TV and streaming services.

The main games in the senior championships next weekend see Sky Sports have two hurling showdowns on Saturday as Wexford play Dublin and Limerick face Waterford.

The Sunday Game on RTÉ will have live coverage in Munster of Tipperary against Clare in hurling and in Connacht of Mayo against Galway in football. BBC Northern Ireland have both the weekend’s Ulster senior football ties live as Antrim meet Cavan and Donegal play Armagh.

Before that there are games across all four provinces on TG4′s platforms this week in the U20 championships.

Both football and hurling are covered, starting with two Munster football semi-finals this evening. The big games see Sligo take on Mayo in the Connacht football final on Wednesday night and then Cavan play Tyrone in the Ulster football final on Friday night.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Monday 

  • 5.30pm:  Spórt TG4 YouTube – Limerick v Cork – Munster U20 football semi-final.
  • 7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Clare v Kerry – Munster U20 football semi-final.

Tuesday

  • 7.30pm:  Spórt TG4 YouTube – Laois v Wexford – Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final.

Wednesday 

  • 6pm: TG4.ie & TG4 app – Mayo v Sligo – Connacht U20 football final…(deferred coverage on TG4 at 7.20pm)
  • 6.15pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Kilkenny v Offaly – Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final.
  • 7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Cork v Limerick – Munster U20 hurling group game.
  • 7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Waterford v Kerry – Munster U20 hurling group game.

Friday

  • 8pm: TG4 app – Tyrone v Cavan – Ulster U20 football final.

Saturday

  • 2pm: BBC Northern Ireland – Antrim v Cavan – Ulster senior football championship.
  • 5pm: Sky Sports Arena – Wexford v Dublin– Leinster senior hurling championship.
  • 7pm: Sky Sports Arena – Limerick v Waterford – Munster senior hurling championship.

Sunday

  • 2pm: RTÉ 2 – Tipperary v Clare – Munster senior hurling championship.
  • 2pm: BBC Northern Ireland – Donegal v Armagh – Ulster senior football championship.
  • 4pm: RTÉ 2 – Mayo v Galway – Connacht senior football championship.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

