10 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

ROUND 3 OF the Allianz football league takes centre stage this weekend, while midweek action features the Sigerson Cup final and the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

The live TV coverage next Saturday sees Derry host Meath and Mayo entertain Kerry. On Sunday the ties involving Roscommon and Armagh, Galway and Tyrone, and Dublin against Cork are all live.

The Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday night, the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals on Thursday evening and the Fitzgibbon Cup decider on Saturday lunchtime, are also all being covered, as is Kerry against Dublin in the ladies football league.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Wednesday

Sigerson Cup final

7.30pm: UCC v UL, SETU Waterford Arena – TG4.

Thursday

Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

6pm: UCC v University of Galway, St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, Clare – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

7.30pm: SETU Waterford v UL, SETU Waterford Arena – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Saturday

Allianz Football Leagues

1pm: Wicklow v London, Aughrim – Division 4.

5pm: Derry v Meath, Owenbeg – Division 2 – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Tipperary v Antrim, Thurles – Division 3.

7pm: Mayo v Kerry, Castlebar, – Division 1 - TG4.

Fitzgibbon Cup final

1pm: UCC/University of Galway v UL/SETU Waterford, SETU Waterford Arena - TG4.

All-Ireland Croke Cup senior A hurling quarter-finals

2pm: St Kieran’s Kilkenny v St Raphael’s Loughrea, Nenagh.

2pm: Thurles CBS v Good Counsel/Coláiste Eoin.

Lidl Ladies National Football League

2pm: Meath v Mayo, Páirc Tailteann, Navan – Division 1.

5.15pm: Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – Division 1.

Sunday

Allianz Football Leagues

1pm: Fermanagh v Down, Ederney – Division 3 - BBC iPlayer.

1.45pm: Galway v Tyrone, Tuam – Division 1 - TG4 app.

1.45pm: Monaghan v Donegal, Clones – Division 1.

1.45pm: Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park – Division 1 – TG4.

2pm: Clare v Kildare, Ennis; Louth v Limerick, Ardee – Division 2.

2pm: Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni; Westmeath v Offaly, Mullingar – Division 3.

2pm: Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park; Wexford v Leitrim, Wexford Park – Division 4.

3.45pm: Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Division 2 - TG4.

Lidl Ladies National Football League

1pm: Donegal v Waterford, Letterkenny – Division 1.

2pm: Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium – Division 1.

