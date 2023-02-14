10 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

ROUND 3 OF the Allianz football league takes centre stage this weekend, while midweek action features the Sigerson Cup final and the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.
The live TV coverage next Saturday sees Derry host Meath and Mayo entertain Kerry. On Sunday the ties involving Roscommon and Armagh, Galway and Tyrone, and Dublin against Cork are all live.
The Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday night, the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals on Thursday evening and the Fitzgibbon Cup decider on Saturday lunchtime, are also all being covered, as is Kerry against Dublin in the ladies football league.
Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:
Wednesday
Sigerson Cup final
- 7.30pm: UCC v UL, SETU Waterford Arena – TG4.
Thursday
Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals
- 6pm: UCC v University of Galway, St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, Clare – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
- 7.30pm: SETU Waterford v UL, SETU Waterford Arena – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Saturday
Allianz Football Leagues
- 1pm: Wicklow v London, Aughrim – Division 4.
- 5pm: Derry v Meath, Owenbeg – Division 2 – RTÉ 2.
- 6pm: Tipperary v Antrim, Thurles – Division 3.
- 7pm: Mayo v Kerry, Castlebar, – Division 1 - TG4.
Fitzgibbon Cup final
- 1pm: UCC/University of Galway v UL/SETU Waterford, SETU Waterford Arena - TG4.
All-Ireland Croke Cup senior A hurling quarter-finals
- 2pm: St Kieran’s Kilkenny v St Raphael’s Loughrea, Nenagh.
- 2pm: Thurles CBS v Good Counsel/Coláiste Eoin.
Lidl Ladies National Football League
- 2pm: Meath v Mayo, Páirc Tailteann, Navan – Division 1.
- 5.15pm: Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – Division 1.
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
Sunday
Allianz Football Leagues
- 1pm: Fermanagh v Down, Ederney – Division 3 - BBC iPlayer.
- 1.45pm: Galway v Tyrone, Tuam – Division 1 - TG4 app.
- 1.45pm: Monaghan v Donegal, Clones – Division 1.
- 1.45pm: Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park – Division 1 – TG4.
- 2pm: Clare v Kildare, Ennis; Louth v Limerick, Ardee – Division 2.
- 2pm: Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni; Westmeath v Offaly, Mullingar – Division 3.
- 2pm: Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park; Wexford v Leitrim, Wexford Park – Division 4.
- 3.45pm: Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Division 2 - TG4.
Lidl Ladies National Football League
- 1pm: Donegal v Waterford, Letterkenny – Division 1.
- 2pm: Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium – Division 1.
Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.