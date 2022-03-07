5 GAA football league games live on TV for next weekend's coverage

TEN COUNTIES WILL feature in next weekend’s live GAA football league coverage as crunch games in Round 5 take place.

With key issues to be decided as different ends of the table, all four games in Division 1 are being covered along with a major showdown in the Division 2 relegation scrap.

On Saturday the coverage commences at the Athletic Grounds with Armagh facing Kildare on BBC Northern Ireland, while later in Tralee it’s Kerry against Mayo on RTÉ 2, the only two teams unbeaten in the top tier so far.

On Sunday the TG4 cameras are in Ballybofey to see Donegal play Monaghan and later in Omagh as Tyrone meet Dublin, for a pair of Division 1 games.

The Division 2 game in focus is in Navan as Meath and Cork face off, both still searching for their first win of the league campaign.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

6pm: BBC Sport NI site and BBC iPlayer – Armagh v Kildare – Division 1 football league.

7.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Mayo – Division 1 football league.

Sunday

1.45pm: TG4 – Donegal v Monaghan – Division 1 football league.

2pm: TG4 app – Meath v Cork – Division 2 football league…(Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.30pm)

3.45pm: TG4 – Tyrone v Dublin – Division 1 football league.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Allianz GAA League Sunday highlights.