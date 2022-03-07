Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 7 March 2022
Advertisement

5 GAA football league games live on TV for next weekend's coverage

Plenty to get stuck into next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 7 Mar 2022, 11:42 AM
1 hour ago 1,748 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5703319
Mayo, Donegal, Cork and Dublin have their games televised.
Image: INPHO
Mayo, Donegal, Cork and Dublin have their games televised.
Mayo, Donegal, Cork and Dublin have their games televised.
Image: INPHO

TEN COUNTIES WILL feature in next weekend’s live GAA football league coverage as crunch games in Round 5 take place.

With key issues to be decided as different ends of the table, all four games in Division 1 are being covered along with a major showdown in the Division 2 relegation scrap.

On Saturday the coverage commences at the Athletic Grounds with Armagh facing Kildare on BBC Northern Ireland, while later in Tralee it’s Kerry against Mayo on RTÉ 2, the only two teams unbeaten in the top tier so far.

On Sunday the TG4 cameras are in Ballybofey to see Donegal play Monaghan and later in Omagh as Tyrone meet Dublin, for a pair of Division 1 games.

The Division 2 game in focus is in Navan as Meath and Cork face off, both still searching for their first win of the league campaign.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • 6pm: BBC Sport NI site and BBC iPlayer – Armagh v Kildare – Division 1 football league.
  • 7.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Kerry v Mayo – Division 1 football league.

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: TG4 – Donegal v Monaghan – Division 1 football league.
  • 2pm: TG4 app – Meath v Cork – Division 2 football league…(Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.30pm)
  • 3.45pm: TG4 – Tyrone v Dublin – Division 1 football league.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Allianz GAA League Sunday highlights.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie