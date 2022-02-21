Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 21 February 2022
Limerick, Tyrone, Dublin and Cork in focus as 5 GAA games live on TV next weekend

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 21 Feb 2022, 11:07 AM
1 hour ago 2,580 Views 0 Comments
Tyrone and Limerick in the spotlight.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE EFFORTS OF the Dublin footballers and Limerick hurlers to claim their first league win in 2022 will be in the spotlight for next Sunday’s TV coverage.

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin side are away to Kildare, while John Kiely’s Limerick team are at home to Cork, as part of TG4′s GAA BEO schedule.

The hurling clash of Galway and Wexford also features on the TG4 app with deferred coverage on TV.

On Saturday night, Sam Maguire holders Tyrone travel to face Donegal in the RTÉ’s live football league game, while Down play Roscommon in the Division 2 tie that is covered by BBC Northern Ireland.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store with GAA action on our screens this week:

Saturday

  • 5pm: BBC NI Sport online and GAA Go – Down v Roscommon – Division 2 football league.
  • 7.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Donegal v Tyrone – Division 1 football league.

Sunday

  • 1.45pm: TG4 – Kildare v Dublin - Division 1 football league.
  • 2pm: TG4 app – Galway v Wexford – Division 1 hurling league… (deferred coverage at 5.30pm on TG4).
  • 3.45pm: TG4 – Limerick v Cork – Division 1 hurling league.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights.

