Luke Marren impressed again for Sligo with 0-6 in their win over Mayo (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
U20 Football round-up

Roscommon book place in Connacht U20 final, as Sligo knock out Mayo

Derry and Monaghan progressed to the Ulster U20 football semis with victories over Cavan and Armagh respectively.
10.30pm, 17 Apr 2024
662
1

Connacht U20 football championship Round 5

  • Leitrim 2-6 Roscommon 3-16
  • Mayo 0-9 Sligo 0-14

Ulster U20 football championship quarter-finals

  • Derry 1-11 Cavan 0-7
  • Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 1-15

ROSCOMMON SECURED A bye straight into the final of the Connacht U20 football championship with a 13-point win against Leitrim in Ballinamore on Wednesday evening.

The Rossies knew that a win would see them finish round-robin group stage level with Galway on five points, with only scoring difference to separate the sides.

A final push inside the last 10 minutes against Leitrim yielded an unanswered 1-3 — Roscommon’s goal coming courtesy of Bobby Nugent — and those late scores ultimately proved to be difference in sealing top spot.

They now await the winners of the semi-final between Galway and Sligo, who leapfrogged  Mayo and Leitrim to clinch third place on Wednesday evening.

Mayo looked to be firmly in control as they led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break, but managed just two points as defending champions Sligo — led by Luke Marren’s 0-6 — blitzed them in the second half to progress at their hosts’ expense.

Meanwhile in Ulster, 2023′s beaten provincial finalists Derry beat Cavan in Wednesday’s quarter-final to set up a meeting with Donegal in the last four.

Oisin Doherty scored the game’s only goal on 43 minutes as Derry ran out seven-point winners in Owenbeg, 1-11 to 0-7.

In the Athletic Grounds, Bobby McCaul’s 18th-minute goal proved to be crucial as Monaghan beat Armagh 1-15 to 0-13.

Monaghan will now face Tyrone in the semi-finals, with both games scheduled to take place next Wednesday, 24 April.

