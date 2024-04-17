Roscommon book place in Connacht U20 final, as Sligo knock out Mayo

Connacht U20 football championship Round 5

Leitrim 2-6 Roscommon 3-16

Mayo 0-9 Sligo 0-14

Ulster U20 football championship quarter-finals

Derry 1-11 Cavan 0-7

Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 1-15

ROSCOMMON SECURED A bye straight into the final of the Connacht U20 football championship with a 13-point win against Leitrim in Ballinamore on Wednesday evening.

The Rossies knew that a win would see them finish round-robin group stage level with Galway on five points, with only scoring difference to separate the sides.

A final push inside the last 10 minutes against Leitrim yielded an unanswered 1-3 — Roscommon’s goal coming courtesy of Bobby Nugent — and those late scores ultimately proved to be difference in sealing top spot.

They now await the winners of the semi-final between Galway and Sligo, who leapfrogged Mayo and Leitrim to clinch third place on Wednesday evening.

Mayo looked to be firmly in control as they led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break, but managed just two points as defending champions Sligo — led by Luke Marren’s 0-6 — blitzed them in the second half to progress at their hosts’ expense.

Meanwhile in Ulster, 2023′s beaten provincial finalists Derry beat Cavan in Wednesday’s quarter-final to set up a meeting with Donegal in the last four.

Oisin Doherty scored the game’s only goal on 43 minutes as Derry ran out seven-point winners in Owenbeg, 1-11 to 0-7.

In the Athletic Grounds, Bobby McCaul’s 18th-minute goal proved to be crucial as Monaghan beat Armagh 1-15 to 0-13.

Monaghan will now face Tyrone in the semi-finals, with both games scheduled to take place next Wednesday, 24 April.