Wednesday 21 October 2020
GAA U20 and minor championships in doubt as government to clarify Nphet advice

Dublin and Galway are set to meet in the final of the U20 Football Championship on Saturday.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 9:30 AM
Galway were set to face Dublin this weekend after beating Kerry in the U20 semi-finals.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GAA U20 and minor championships have been thrown into doubt pending official government clarification about the competitions which can be played when Level 5 restrictions come into effect at midnight tonight.

The Government’s Level 5 guidelines state that “professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors”.

But it has emerged that this is at odds with Nphet’s recommendation which states that “senior inter-county” competitions should be allowed to continue. The word ‘senior’ in this context has previously been clarified to mean adult competitions, as opposed to competitions in the senior grade.

The Nphet advice was outlined in a letter sent by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on 15 October.

It leaves huge uncertainty around the status of the U20 and minor championships in particular, with Dublin and Galway set to meet in the final of the U20 Football Championship on Saturday.

RTÉ’s Paul Cunningham reported on Wednesday morning that “the matter is still being clarified”.

The three first-round games in the Leinster U20 hurling championship scheduled for this evening could yet go ahead, as the Level 5 restrictions do not come into force until midnight on Wednesday night.

The Connacht minor football championship is scheduled to start on Friday with games in the Munster minor football and Leinster minor hurling championships also scheduled for this weekend and the Munster U20 hurling semi finals fixed for next Monday, 26 October.

