Longford to pull the plug on Sunday's 'dead rubber' game against Cork

LONGFORD ARE EXPLORING the possibility of cancelling their final-round fixture against Cork in the Allianz Football League, which is scheduled for this Sunday at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

After Longford manager Padraic Davis labelled the game “a dead rubber” yesterday, officials from the county informed their Cork counterparts this morning that they’re considering handing them a walkover.

Thanks to Saturday’s win against Louth, Cork have already been crowned Division Three champions. On the other hand, Longford’s defeat to Derry diminished any realistic hopes that Davis and his side had of securing promotion.

Amid the ongoing threat posed by Covid-19, Davis believes it’s not necessary to play a game which has nothing at stake, particularly when it involves a 500-kilometre round trip for Cork.

“Anywhere that there is a dead rubber game, we shouldn’t be playing them – it’s as simple as that,” Davis told the Irish Examiner.

“So if you have a team that is already promoted or relegated, and the result of their game doesn’t have an effect on promotion or relegation, it shouldn’t be played. We’re in a pandemic so it makes no sense at all to play them.”

Further clarity on the status of Sunday’s game is expected this afternoon.