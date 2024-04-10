Kerry and Cork off to a winning start in Munster, Connacht delicately poised ahead of final round

Munster U20 football championship, Phase 2

Tipperary 0-7 Cork 0-14

Clare 0-5 Kerry 1-13

Munster U20 football championship, B Final

Limerick 2-10 Waterford 1-5

Connacht U20 football championship, Round 4

Sligo 2-11 Leitrim 1-14

Roscommon 0-6 Galway 0-6

Ulster U20 football championship, Round 3

Tyrone 5-20 Monaghan 0-8

Fermanagh 1-11 Cavan 2-9

Derry 5-16 Antrim 0-3

Donegal P-P Armagh

KERRY AND CORK opened their Munster U20 football campaigns with wins on Wednesday evening, registering comfortable wins over Clare and Tipperary respectively.

Charlie Keating’s early goal was one of only three Kerry scores in the opening half as the sides went in level at the break, 1-2 to 0-5.

Advertisement

But Clare were held scoreless after the restart as Kerry pulled clear to win by 11 points, Cormac Dillon top scoring for Tomás Ó Sé’s side with 0-7 (0-4 from play).

Meanwhile in Fethard, Hugh O’Connor led the way with five points as Cork ran out seven-point winners against Tipperary, 0-14 to 0-7.

Wednesday night’s wins leave the two rivals on course to meet in the provincial decider for a third straight season, as Kerry chase a hat-trick of wins at their neighbours’ expense.

In the Munster U20 football championship B Final played on Wednesday night, Limerick beat Waterford 2-10 to 1-5, both Limerick goals coming through captain Aaron Neville inside the final 10 minutes.

In Connacht, Luke Marren’s penalty deep into additional time saw Sligo complete a remarkable late comeback and snatch a draw against Leitrim.

Sligo trailed by five points as the clock ticked past the 60th minute in Markievicz Park, but a point from Marren and another from Conor Sheridan, followed by Marren’s late, late goal earned them a 2-11 to 1-14 draw.

🎥 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS



A last gasp penalty rescues a draw for @sligogaa against @LeitrimGAA after a thriller in Markievicz Park in Round 4 of the EirGrid Connacht U20 Football Championship!#ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/6zCg84eJK4 — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) April 10, 2024

Elsewhere, Galway missed their opportunity to seal top spot and a place in the provincial final as they were held to an 0-6 to 0-6 draw by Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.

🎥 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS@RoscommonGAA make it three draws from three games after a tight battle with @Galway_GAA in difficult conditions in Dr Hyde Park ends 0-6 each #ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/4Xu2NqEqdT — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) April 10, 2024

While Galway are already guaranteed a place in the semi-finals at worst, the final round of games sees Mayo host Sligo, and Leitrim host Roscommon, with all four counties still in with a chance of progressing.

🔹It's going to be a very dramatic last round of games in the EirGrid Connacht U20 Championship!

This is how the table looks after Round 4. #ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/MY7BrLmZjw — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) April 10, 2024

On a lopsided evening in Ulster, Tyrone beat Monaghan by 27 points while Derry went one better with a 28-point win over Antrim.

Meanwhile at Brewster Park, Darragh Lovett’s goal nine minutes from time proved decisive as Cavan held on for a one-point win over Fermanagh, 2-9 to 1-11.

Tyrone progress to the semi-finals as Section A winners, while Derry play Cavan in the quarter-finals.

The winners of Donegal and Armagh — which was postponed on Wednesday night — will top Section B and go straight into the semis, while Monaghan await for the loser in the quarter-finals.