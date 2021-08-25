The42 GAA Weekly: the hurling season review

Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud
THIS IS A sample clip from the latest GAA Weekly podcast, exclusive to The42 Members.
This week, The42’s hurling crew; Maurice Brosnan, Fintan O’Toole and Clare All-Ireland winner Colin Ryan, look back on the All-Ireland Hurling final and the season in full.
To hear the full podcast, and get lots more benefits, join The42 Membership today at members.the42.ie/podcasts for less than 12 cent a day.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS